Nassourdine Imavov vs Roman Dolidze to headline UFC Fight Night on Feb 3

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov

Parviz Iskenderov

A five-round middleweight bout, pitting Nassourdine Imavov against Roman Dolidze, has been reportedly set to headline the UFC Fight Night card live on ESPN+ on Saturday, February 3. Location accommodating the event is yet to be confirmed.

Imavov (12-4, 1 NC) was in action in June at UFC 289 when he faced Chris Curtis in the middleweight bout that ended in No Contest due to an accidental clash of heads. In January, the 28-year-old dropped a unanimous decision against Sean Strickland in his light heavyweight debut, which snapped his three-win streak.

Dolidze (12-2) last fought in March at UFC 286 when he suffred the defeat by unanimous decision against Marvin Vettori. Prior to that, the 35-year-old native of Batumi, Georgia won four bouts in a row.

The formal fight announcement is expected to be made shortly.

The current UFC card on Feb 3 looks as the following:

  • Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov, middleweight
  • Thomas Petersen vs. Jamal Pogues, heavyweight
  • Julija Stoliarenko vs. Luana Carolina, women’s flyweight
  • Natalia Silva vs. Viviane Araujo, women’s flyweight
  • Makhmud Muradov vs. Aliaskhab Khizriev, middleweight
  • Themba Gorimbo vs. Kiefer Crosbie, welterweight

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, February 4 live on Kayo.

