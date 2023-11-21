Nikita Tszyu vs Dylan Biggs weigh-in results

Undefeated Nikita Tszyu (7-0, 6 KOs) challenges unbeaten Dylan Biggs (10-0, 7 KOs) for the Australian super welterweight title at Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, New South Wales on Wednesday, November 22. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds main event bout live on Kayo. A day before the fight show, the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the 10-round co-main event, Issac Hardman (14-2, 12 KOs) faces Troy Coleman (12-2, 5 KOs). The pair battles it out for the vacant WBO Intercontinental middleweight title.
Get Tszyu vs Biggs full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
Tszyu vs Biggs fight card
- Nikita Tszyu vs. Dylan Biggs, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Biggs’ Australian super welterweight title
- Issac Hardman vs. Troy Coleman, 10 rounds, middleweight – vacant WBO Intercontinental middleweight title
- Jason Fawcett vs. Jordan Martin, 6 rounds, super welterweight
- Mounir Fathi vs. Joel Pavlides, 6 rounds, middleweight
- Liam Talivaa vs. Brandon Grach, 6 rounds, heavyweight
- Mark Schleibs vs. Shamal Ram Anuj, 6 rounds, super bantamweight
- Amber Amelia vs. Natasha Kurene, 6 rounds, super bantamweight
- Brent Walton vs. Dharringarra Trewhella, 4 rounds, welterweight