PFL World Championship 2023 fight card, date, time, tickets, how to watch

2023 PFL World Championship takes place at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. on Friday, November 24. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with six titles contested on the night. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

In the main event, Olivier Aubin-Mercier (20-5) of Canada and Clay Collard (24-10) of the United States go head to head in the 2023 PFL lightweight championship. In the co-main event, Renan Ferreira (11-4) of Brazil and Denis Goltsov (32-7) square off in the heavyweight final.

Among other championship bouts, Larissa Pacheco (22-4) of Brazil goes up against Marina Mokhnatkina (11-3) at women’s featherweight. As well, Sadibou Sy (16-6-2) of Sweden takes on Magomed Magomedkerimov (33-6) at welterweight. Plus, Josh Silveira (12-1) faces fellow-American Impa Kasanganay (14-3) at light heavyweight. In addition, Gabriel Braga (12-0) of Brazil and Jesus Pinedo (22-6-1) of Peru battle out at featherweight, headlining the prelims.

Also on the main card, Kayla Harrison (15-1) and Aspen Ladd (11-4) clash in an all-American showcase bout at 150-pound catchweight. Kicking off the action, Ray Cooper III (25-8-1) and Derek Brunson (23-9) meet in an all-American bout at middleweight.

Among the all-American prelims, Biaggio Ali Walsh fights Joel Lopez in an amateur bout at lightweight. Bubba Jenkins (21-7) faces Chris Wade (23-10) at featherweight. Khai Wu (7-4) takes on Phil Caracappa (9-3) at bantamweight. Rounding out the card, Jesse Stirn (15-6) and Josh Blyden (9-2) go toe-to-toe at featherweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, November 25.

2023 PFL World Championship tickets

Tickets can be purchased through StubHub and TicketNetwork.

2023 PFL World Championship start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch 2023 PFL World Championship live stream on ESPN+.

The date is Friday, November 24. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

2023 PFL World Championship start time in UK

MMA fans in the United Kingdom can watch 2023 PFL World Championship live stream on DAZN.

The date is Saturday, November 25. The start time is scheduled for 1 am GMT. The preliminary card begins at 10 pm GMT on Friday, November 24.

2023 PFL World Championship start time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch 2023 PFL World Championship live stream on Stan Sport.

The date is Saturday, November 25. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEDT. The preliminary card begins at 9 am AEDT.

How to watch 2023 PFL World Championship in other countries

MMA fans in selected countries can watch 2023 PFL World Championship live stream on DAZN.

The respective date and start time vary by location.

2023 PFL World Championship fight card

The current 2023 PFL World Championship fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Clay Collard – lightweight final

Renan Ferreira vs. Denis Goltsov – heavyweight final

Larissa Pacheco vs. Marina Mokhnatkina – women’s featherweight final

Sadibou Sy vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov – welterweight final

Josh Silveira vs. Impa Kasanganay – light heavyweight final

Kayla Harrison vs. Aspen Ladd, catchweight

Ray Cooper III vs. Derek Brunson, middleweight

Prelims