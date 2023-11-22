Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor 2 public workout

Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor square off in the main event at 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday, November 25. The contest pits reigning undisputed super lightweight champion of England against current undisputed lightweight champion of Ireland. Ahead of their highly anticipated showdown, the fighters host a public workout.

The pair meets in the immediate rematch. In their first fight in May at the same location, Cameron defeated Taylor by majority decision and retained her belts.

In the co-main event, Gary Cully and Reece Mould battle it out at lightweight. Also on the card, Paddy Donovan and Danny Ball go head to head at welterweight.

In addition, Thomas Carty clashes with Dan Garber at heavyweight. Plus, Skye Nicolson defends her interim WBC featherweight title against Lucy Wildheart.

Boxing fans can watch the event live stream on DAZN.

In Australia, Cameron vs Taylor 2 airs live on Sunday, November 26.