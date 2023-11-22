David Benavidez: I’m going to try to knock Demetrius Andrade out

David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade battle it out on Saturday, November 25 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The contest features former world champions squaring off in the 12-round main event bout live on pay-per-view.

Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs) is a former two-time WBC super middleweight champion. In his previous bout in March, the 26-year-old defeated fellow former champion Caleb Plant by unanimous decision. In May 2022, Phoenix-born star stopped David Lemieux in the third round and earned the interim WBC 168-pound belt.

“This is a great way to close out the year,” David Benavidez said at the final pre-fight press conference at The Conga Room at L.A. Live. “I feel like this is going to be the best card of the year because everybody has so much to prove on this card. This is going to be an amazing card and we’re definitely not going to disappoint the fans. These two fights, the co-main event and the main event, can be the fights of the year. We’re just looking forward to giving the fans what they want to see.

“This is the best fight that can be made because he’s at the top of the division. He showed the world that he’s a really good fighter. He’s an Olympian and a two-division world champion. It’s the only direction that I thought I could go to prove that I’m the best. He’s not an easy opponent. He’s very technical. He has very good defense. But I always find a way to win and Saturday night is not going to be any different. I’m going to find a way to beat him.

“It’s all fun and games but when I get in the ring, it’s not funny. I send all my opponents to the hospital. Look up my track record.

“I’m going to try to strike as soon as I get the opportunity to strike. I’m going to try to end it as soon as I can because I want to show the people that I am the best fighter and I will find a knockout against anybody. This is what the fans want to see. They want to see knockouts and they want to see people go to war. We can go heart for heart but I’m going to end up victorious on Saturday.

“My last fight, I had even more motivation because it was my first pay-per-view fight. Now that I’m here at the pay-per-view stage, I just want to stay here and keep giving the fans the fights they want to see and keep fighting the best in the world.

“I just want to shut all my critics up. I want to show to myself that I’m the best. I want to fight the best and I want to beat the best.

“All I know is that I worked extremely hard during this training camp. I’ve been training for three-and-a-half months and I put everything into this training camp. I know what’s in front of me. I know he’s a great fighter but I’m going to strike when I see the openings. I’m going to try to knock him out. I’m going to give the fans what they want to see. They want to see a war, so let’s go to war.”

David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade at the press conference | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

‘I have nowhere to go and he has nowhere to go’

Andrade (32-0, 19 KOs) is a former WBO and WBA super welterweight champion and former WBO middleweight champion. The 35-year-old made his ring return in January, when he scored a unanimous decision against Demond Nicholson. The native of The Providence, Rhode Island looks to become a three-division world champion.

“Get your popcorn ready,” Demetrius Andrade said. “I’m excited for this bout. I’ve been patiently waiting and this is the greatest fight that can be made at 168 pounds right now. We’re two fighters who are willing to make it happen. No fuss, no fight. I’m just ready to go. It’s war time.

“We’re going to beat up Lord Farquaad over there. If you know what that is, you know and if you don’t, you don’t. Look it up. It’s going to be a great night. And the new! And still!

“It’s war time baby. It’s time to fight. David and I agreed to make this happen and now we’re here. At the end of the day, I have nowhere to go and he has nowhere to go. May the best fighters fight each other. That’s what we’re proving and that’s what we’re doing.

Demetrius Andrade at the press conference | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

“There’s definitely an opportunity where David can walk into a lot of things to end the fight early. It’s all good with me. We get paid. We go home, celebrate and have a good time.

“Vegas is the mecca. It’s the marquee spot in the sport of boxing. We’re about to make history on November 25. Everybody on this card is going to make history someway, somehow.

“I just want to thank the Benavidez family for giving me the opportunity to become a three-division world champion. It’s going to happen because of my energy and me getting groovy, having fun and staying loose.”

David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade go face to face | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

In the co-main event, Jermall Charlo makes his long-awaited ring return against Jose Benavidez Jr. The scheduled for 10-rounds non-title contest features undefeated WBC middleweight champion up against former world title challenger.

In Australia, Benavidez vs Andrade airs on Sunday, November 26 live on Kayo.