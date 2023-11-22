Subscribe
HomeBoxing

David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade media workout

Benavidez defends interim WBC super middleweight title against Andrade in Las Vegas

BoxingNewsVideos
Newswire

David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade battle it out in the main event at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 25. The contest features undefeated two-time super middleweight champion up against unbeaten two-division world champion. Ahead of their highly anticipated clash, the fighters host a media workout and show off their skills.

Benavidez puts his interim WBC 168-pound title on the line. Andrade looks to conquer a new division. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, unbeaten WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo makes his highly anticipated ring return against former world title challenger Jose Benavidez Jr. The pair meets in a 10-round non-title bout.

Also on the card a 12-round world title bout between IBF super lightweight champion Subriel Matias and unbeaten challenger Shohjahon Ergashev. In the telecast opener, Hector Luis Garcia makes the first defense of his WBA super featherweight title in a 12-round bout against Lamont Roach.

Among the prelims, Vito Mielnicki Jr faces off Alexis Salazar Flores in a 10-round bout at super welterweight. Plus, former world champion Sergey Lipinets takes on Michel Rivera in a 10-round bout at super lightweight.

Boxing fans can watch the event live on PPV.com and FITE.

In Australia, Benavidez vs Andrade airs on Sunday, November 26 live on Kayo.

Google News

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Stream Nikita Tszyu vs Dylan Biggs live on Kayo

Latest News

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.