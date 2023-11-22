David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade media workout

David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade battle it out in the main event at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 25. The contest features undefeated two-time super middleweight champion up against unbeaten two-division world champion. Ahead of their highly anticipated clash, the fighters host a media workout and show off their skills.

Benavidez puts his interim WBC 168-pound title on the line. Andrade looks to conquer a new division. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, unbeaten WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo makes his highly anticipated ring return against former world title challenger Jose Benavidez Jr. The pair meets in a 10-round non-title bout.

Also on the card a 12-round world title bout between IBF super lightweight champion Subriel Matias and unbeaten challenger Shohjahon Ergashev. In the telecast opener, Hector Luis Garcia makes the first defense of his WBA super featherweight title in a 12-round bout against Lamont Roach.

Among the prelims, Vito Mielnicki Jr faces off Alexis Salazar Flores in a 10-round bout at super welterweight. Plus, former world champion Sergey Lipinets takes on Michel Rivera in a 10-round bout at super lightweight.

Boxing fans can watch the event live on PPV.com and FITE.

In Australia, Benavidez vs Andrade airs on Sunday, November 26 live on Kayo.