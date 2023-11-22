Gary Cully: Reece Mould knows what he’s doing & he’s going to come to win

Gary Cully looks to return to winning ways, when he faces Reece Mould at 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday, November 25. The pair squares off in the 10-round bout with the WBA Continental European lightweight title on the line. The contest is featured on the DAZN-streamed card, headlined by Chantelle Cameron’s undisputed super lightweight title defense in the rematch against Katie Taylor.

In his previous outing in May at the same venue, Cully (16-1, 10 KOs) suffered his first career defeat via third-round TKO against Jose Felix. In February, the 27-year-old stopped Wilfredo Flores in the second round. Coached by Joe McNally at the Rotunda ABC in Liverpool, the native of Naas, Ireland makes his third ring appearance for the year.

Reece Mould (18-1, 6 KOs) last fought in June, when he defeated Christian Lopez Flores by points. In February, the 29-year-old scored a unanimous decision against Hamed Ghaz. The Doncaster, Yorkshire also goes through the ropes for the third time in 2023 and fights for the first time outside the UK. In February 2021, Mould challenged Leigh Wood for the vacant British featherweight title, but was stopped in the ninth round.

“Something wasn’t quite right with me,” Gary Cully said. “I didn’t really know it at the time, but my mind wasn’t fully focused. Everything was just planned for the party afterwards, the celebrations and reflecting on what a week and what a show it had been. I took my eye off having a fight in front of me.”

“Probably being back in Dublin and back in Ireland I fell into that trap as well of ‘The Diva Gary Cully’ – Gary is the guy and Gary is the man. I probably fell into that trap a little bit as well and started believing my own hype a little bit.”

“I wanted to impress and thought I’d just f***ing walk through this kid. I just wasn’t fully focused, wasn’t fully focused on Jose Felix and I paid the price. This time it isn’t about a celebration or a party like last time was supposed to be.”

“I’ve been through some ups and downs in my life, but that loss was definitely the hardest. It felt like the world was ending at one point. I thought it was, but it taught me lots of lessons. I think I’ve learnt a lot from it as well. I’m looking forward to showing that this Saturday.”

‘I’ve got to come back and show them that I am what I say I am’

“I’ve got a job ahead of me. We’re going back to Dublin which is my hometown and we’re going straight back there after coming off a loss. I’m not in the winners club right now, and I believe that’s where I’m supposed to be.”

“There’s a bit of pressure to get back into that club obviously but I’m not feeling an ounce of pressure, this is personal and this is me versus me this time around. This is about Gary Cully getting back to where I know I’m at and showing everybody what I can do.”

“When I come in here [the Rotunda] I’m just another one of the lads. Darren Till is in here training with us and he’s just Darren, he’s just another one of the lads. I’ve got the second chance and I’ve got to make it right. I’ve got to come back and show them that I am what I say I am. It’s important to me for sure.”

“Reece Mould, he’s tough and he’s game. He’s been around the block, 19 fights 18 wins. He’s only lost to Leigh Wood so he’s no mug. He knows what he’s doing and he’s going to come to win. I want to put pain on somebody and I want to put on a performance, beat somebody down and show them I’m at the level I say I’m at.”

In the main event, undisputed super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron of England defends her title in the championship rematch against reigning undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor of Ireland. Among other undercard bouts, WBC interim featherweight titleholder Skye Nicolson of Australia defends her belt against Lucy Wildheart of Sweden. Plus, Paddy Donovan of Ireland and Danny Ball of England clash at welterweight.

In Australia, Cameron vs Taylor 2 airs live on Sunday, November 26.