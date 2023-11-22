Jermall Charlo ‘really not worried’, Jose Benavidez Jr ‘going to beat him’

Jermall Charlo and Jose Benavidez Jr go toe-to-toe on Saturday, November 25 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. The 10-round non-title bout serves as the co-feature on the card, topped by David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade live on pay-per-view.

Houston’s undefeated WBC middleweight champion Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) makes his highly anticipated ring return. The 33-year-old native of Lafayette, Louisiana last fought June 2021, when he defeated Juan Macias Montiel by unanimous decision and retained his belt.

“I’m ready to step in the ring with a tough opponent in Jose,” Jermall Charlo said at the final pre-fight press conference at The Conga Room at L.A. Live. “His energy is a lot different now than it was in the first press conference. I can’t wait to get in there on November 25 and show the world that I’m back. I’ll be at 168 pounds real soon. Good luck to both guys in the main event. I’m here baby and I’m back.

“He’s shook now that we’re in person. Look how immature he is. He’s not going to do anything on Saturday. I’m not fazed by anything he’s doing.

“I’m going to fight at the top of my level no matter if my opponent is talking trash or not. There’s something wrong with this dude obviously. He’s got a few screws missing. He must not know what he’s getting himself into. 32 have tried and they’ve all failed. He’s just a stepping stone. I’m going to step on him super hard. I’m going to crush him.

“The boxing public is going to be reminded that I fight hard, each and every round. I’m coming to knock him out. And when I say I’m going to do it, I do it.

“I’m going to go out and do my thing. I’m going to listen to my trainers. We came up with perfection on the game plan. I’m really not worried about him. I don’t think he’s small, I know he’s small. Small-minded, small everything. Everything about him is too little for me. Big Charlo is back.”

Jermall Charlo and Jose Benavidez Jr at the press conference | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

‘He’s going to see what he’s really up against’

Phoenix, Arizona-based former world title challenger Benavidez Jr (28-2-1, 19 KOs) is coming off the win via fifth-round stoppage against Sladan Janjanin last August. In October 2018, the 31-year-old native of Panorama City, California challenged Terence Crawford for the WBO welterweight title, but was stopped in the 12th round.

“I feel like I’m at a point in my life where I’m ready to take on anybody, anywhere, any place,” said Jose Benavidez Jr. “I don’t have much to say, so may the best man win.

“The only reason why the energy is different from the first press conference is because I’m not trying to get this fight cancelled. I told him if he tries to get in my face or act tough, I’m going to whoop his ass. That’s exactly what I’m going to do on Saturday night. I’m just waiting until fight night.

Jose Benavidez Jr at the press conference | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

“This is a dream come true. Ever since David and I were kids, it’s something we dreamed about. It took a long time and a lot of hard work, but we’re here as a team and I wouldn’t want to be here with anybody else. It’s going to be a good night for the whole Benavidez family.

“If I was just a stepping stone, why didn’t he put the belt on the line? He should be ready to fight for the belt. He’s the champion, right? He looks like a bum.

“I’ve been in the gym and I was training when David was getting ready for Caleb Plant. I feel like I’m ready to go. I feel good. I’m ready to fight.

“I’m going to stop him. Charlo thinks I’m small for some reason. He thinks this is going to be a walk in the park. We’ll see. I’m going to beat him. He’s going to see what he’s really up against.”

Jermall Charlo and Jose Benavidez Jr go face to face | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

In the main event, undefeated two-time super middleweight champion David Benavidez faces unbeaten two-division world champion Demetrius Andrade. The bout is scheduled for 12 roudns with Benavidez’s interim WBC 168-pound title at stake.

In Australia, Benavidez vs Andrade airs on Sunday, November 26 live on Kayo.