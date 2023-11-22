Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Lauren Price faces Silvia Bortot on Billam-Smith vs Masternak undercard

Billam-Smith vs Masternak live from BIC in Bournemouth, England

BoxingNews
Parviz Iskenderov
Lauren Price vs Silvia Bortot on Dec 10 in Bournemouth, England
Lauren Price | Lawrence Lustig / BOXXER

Lauren Price has her next fight date scheduled for Sunday, December 10 at BIC in Bournemouth, England, where she faces Silvia Bortot. The contest pits 2020 Olympic Gold medallist of the UK against former European champion of Italy. The welterweight contest is featured on the card, topped by Chris Billam-Smith’s WBO cruiserweight title defense against Mateusz Masternak.

Price (5-0, 1 KOs) last fought in September in Manchester, when she defeated Lolita Muzeya via sixth-round technical decision. In May in Birmingham, the 29-year-old southpaw scored a unanimous decision against Kirstie Bavington to land the vacant British welterweight title. In March, the native of Newport, Wales made her international debut as a pro with UD against Naomi Mannes in Paris.

Bortot (11-3-1, 3 KOs) lost two of her previous bout. In September at the same event in Manchester, the native of Motta di Livenza, Italy dropped a points decision against Mikaela Mayer. In May, the 38-year-old suffered the defeat by split decision against Flora Pili in her bid to reclaim the EBU European super lightweight title in Padua, Italy.

“I’m looking forward to December 10th and continuing my progression by finishing the year with a good win to take me into 2024,” Lauren Price said. “Bortot is a good opponent, she’s game and tough like them all but I believe I’m the bigger, stronger and better boxer. She boxed Mayer in her last fight and gave her a good ten rounds, so she will be a good step up. There are some great female fights coming up and I believe next year I will be involved in the big fights.”

In the main event, WBO cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith (18-1, 12 KOs) defends his title against Mateusz Masternak (47-5, 31 KOs). Among other undercard bouts, Lee Cutler (13-1, 7 KO’s) and Kingsley Egbunike (8-2-1, 1 KO) battle it out for the vacant English super welterweight belt. Plus, former Team GB member Ben Whittaker (4-0, 3 KOs) is back in the ring against opponent to be named.

In Australia, Billam-Smith vs Masternak airs live on Monday, December 11.

Google News

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Stream Nikita Tszyu vs Dylan Biggs live on Kayo

Latest News

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.