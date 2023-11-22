Tszyu vs Biggs results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Nikita Tszyu and Dylan Biggs square off in the main event live stream from Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, NSW on Wednesday, November 22. The contest pits unbeaten southpaw of Sydney against undefeated Australian super welterweight champion of Beaudesert, Queensland. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Both fighters make their fourth ring appearance for the year. 25-year-old Tszyu (7-0, 6 KOs) looks to claim his first belt. 21-year-old Dylan Biggs (10-0, 7 KOs) makes the first defense of his title.

In co-main event, Australian Issac Hardman (14-2, 12 KOs) and British Troy Coleman (12-2, 5 KOs) battle it out for the vacant WBO Intercontinental middleweight title. The bout is also scheduled for 10 rounds.

Among other Tszyu vs Biggs undercard bouts, Sydney-based Liam Talivaa (5-0, 2 KOs) of New Zealand and Brandon Grach (1-0) of Newcastle, NSW go head to head in a six-round bout at heavyweight. As well, Sydney-based Mounir Fathi (6-0, 6 KOs) of Morocco and Joel Pavlides (4-2-1) of the Gold Coast, QLD clash in a six-round bout at middleweight.

Also on the card, Jordan Martin (2-1, 2 KOs) of Sydney and Jason Fawcett (6-1, 1 KOs) of Gosford, NSW meet in a six-round bout at super welterweight. Plus, Newcastle’s Brent Walton (1-0) and Dharringarra Trewhella of Sydney go toe-to-toe in a four-round bout at welterweight.

Nikita Tszyu vs Dylan Biggs start time

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Wednesday, November 22

Time: 7 pm AEDT / 6 pm AEST / 4 pm AWST

Prelims: 6 pm AEDT / 5 pm AEST / 3 pm AWST

Other countries

Broadcast: Stream with VPN

Date and time vary by location

Tszyu vs Biggs fight card

Get Tszyu vs Biggs full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Nikita Tszyu vs. Dylan Biggs, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Biggs’ Australian super welterweight title

Issac Hardman vs. Troy Coleman, 10 rounds, middleweight – vacant WBO Intercontinental middleweight title

Liam Talivaa vs. Brandon Grach, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Mounir Fathi vs. Joel Pavlides, 6 rounds, middleweight

Jason Fawcett vs. Jordan Martin, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Brent Walton vs. Dharringarra Trewhella, 4 rounds, welterweight

Prelims

Amber Amelia vs. Natasha Kurene, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Mark Schleibs vs. Shamal Ram Anuj, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Nikita Tszyu vs Dylan Biggs results