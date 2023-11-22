Subscribe
Robeisy Ramirez: I can’t wait to fight in front of my people in South Florida

Robeisy Ramirez defends WBO featherweight title against Rafael Espinoza in Pembroke Pines, Florida

Parviz Iskenderov
Robeisy Ramirez primed for title defense against Rafael Espinoza
Cuban WBO featherweight champion Robeisy Ramirez defends his title against unbeaten Mexican contender Rafael Espinoza on Saturday, December 9 at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The pair squares off in a 12-round main event bout live on ESPN.

Ramirez (13-1, 8 KOs) was in action in July in Tokyo, where he eliminated Satoshi Shimizu in five rounds and retained his belt. Las Vegas-based two-time Olympic gold medalist claimed the vacant belt by unanimous decision against Isaac Dogboe in April in Tulsa. Going through the ropes on December 9, the 29-year-old native of Cienfuegos, Cuba makes the second defense of his title.

Espinoza (21-0, 18 KOs) last fought in July in Mexico City, where he KO’d Ally Mwerangi in the second round. In March, the 29-year-old stopped Rafael Rosas Ramirez in the third round. The native of Guadalajara, Jalisco fights for his first world title.

“December 9 is almost here, and it’s almost time to defend my world title against a tough opponent, Rafael ‘El Divino’ Espinoza,” said Robeisy Ramirez following a recent training session. “Everyone knows that Mexicans are warriors who always come to fight. That’s why Espinoza has my full attention, and the Mexican people have my full respect.”

“I can’t wait to fight in front of my people in South Florida. After being crowned world champion, this has been one of my most cherished dreams, and it motivates me knowing that the event is close to being sold out. So, don’t wait much longer to get your tickets, bring your Cuban flag, and join me in what I promise will be a great night for our community.”

“This has been a strong training camp with many challenges, as it usually is at this level. I am motivated to close the year strong and pursue other goals in 2024, such as being crowned unified featherweight champion.”

In the 10-round co-main event, Xander Zayas goes up against Jorge Fortea at junior middleweight. Among the undercard bouts, Richard Torrez is back in the ring in an eight-round heavyweight fight against Curtis Harper.

In the UK and Australia, Ramirez vs Espinoza airs live on Sunday, December 10.

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

