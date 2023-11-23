2023 PFL World Championship weigh-in results

2023 PFL World Championship airs live on ESPN+ from The Anthem in Washington, D.C. on Friday, November 24. The fight card features six championship bouts with $6 million at stake. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Clay Collard square off at lightweight. In the co-main event, Renan Ferreira goes up against Denis Goltsov at heavyweight.
Among the showcase bouts, Kayla Harrison faces Aspen Ladd at 150-pound catchweight.
Get the full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
2023 PFL World Championship fight card
Main card
- Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Clay Collard – lightweight final
- Renan Ferreira vs. Denis Goltsov – heavyweight final
- Larissa Pacheco vs. Marina Mokhnatkina – women’s featherweight final
- Sadibou Sy vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov – welterweight final
- Josh Silveira vs. Impa Kasanganay – light heavyweight final
- Kayla Harrison vs. Aspen Ladd, catchweight
- Ray Cooper III vs. Derek Brunson, middleweight
Prelims
- Gabriel Braga vs. Jesus Pinedo – featherweight final
- Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Joel Lopez, lightweight
- Bubba Jenkins vs. Chris Wade, featherweight
- Khai Wu vs. Phil Caracappa, bantamweight
- Jesse Stirn vs. Josh Blyden, featherweight
In Australia, 2023 PFL World Championship airs on Saturday, November 25 live on Stan Sport.