2023 PFL World Championship weigh-in results

2023 PFL World Championship airs live on ESPN+ from The Anthem in Washington, D.C. on Friday, November 24. The fight card features six championship bouts with $6 million at stake. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Clay Collard square off at lightweight. In the co-main event, Renan Ferreira goes up against Denis Goltsov at heavyweight.

Among the showcase bouts, Kayla Harrison faces Aspen Ladd at 150-pound catchweight.

Get the full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

2023 PFL World Championship fight card

Main card

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Clay Collard – lightweight final

Renan Ferreira vs. Denis Goltsov – heavyweight final

Larissa Pacheco vs. Marina Mokhnatkina – women’s featherweight final

Sadibou Sy vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov – welterweight final

Josh Silveira vs. Impa Kasanganay – light heavyweight final

Kayla Harrison vs. Aspen Ladd, catchweight

Ray Cooper III vs. Derek Brunson, middleweight

Prelims

Gabriel Braga vs. Jesus Pinedo – featherweight final

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Joel Lopez, lightweight

Bubba Jenkins vs. Chris Wade, featherweight

Khai Wu vs. Phil Caracappa, bantamweight

Jesse Stirn vs. Josh Blyden, featherweight

In Australia, 2023 PFL World Championship airs on Saturday, November 25 live on Stan Sport.