2023 PFL World Championship weigh-in results

2023 PFL World Championship features six title fights at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

2023 PFL World Championship airs live on ESPN+ from The Anthem in Washington, D.C. on Friday, November 24. The fight card features six championship bouts with $6 million at stake. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Clay Collard square off at lightweight. In the co-main event, Renan Ferreira goes up against Denis Goltsov at heavyweight.

Among the showcase bouts, Kayla Harrison faces Aspen Ladd at 150-pound catchweight.

Get the full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

2023 PFL World Championship fight card

Main card

  • Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Clay Collard – lightweight final
  • Renan Ferreira vs. Denis Goltsov – heavyweight final
  • Larissa Pacheco vs. Marina Mokhnatkina – women’s featherweight final
  • Sadibou Sy vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov – welterweight final
  • Josh Silveira vs. Impa Kasanganay – light heavyweight final
  • Kayla Harrison vs. Aspen Ladd, catchweight
  • Ray Cooper III vs. Derek Brunson, middleweight

Prelims

  • Gabriel Braga vs. Jesus Pinedo – featherweight final
  • Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Joel Lopez, lightweight
  • Bubba Jenkins vs. Chris Wade, featherweight
  • Khai Wu vs. Phil Caracappa, bantamweight
  • Jesse Stirn vs. Josh Blyden, featherweight

In Australia, 2023 PFL World Championship airs on Saturday, November 25 live on Stan Sport.

