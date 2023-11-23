Chantelle Cameron: I’m confident in more convincing win against Katie Taylor

Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor meet in a highly anticipated rematch on Saturday, November 25 at 3Arena in Dublin. The 10-round bout features undisputed super lightweight champion of England versus current undisputed lightweight champion of Ireland. The event airs live on DAZN.

Their first fight took place at the same venue in May. Cameron came out victorious and retained her belts, defeating Taylor by majority decision.

Cameron (18-0, 8 KOs) goes through the ropes for the second time in 2023. Northampton’s 31-year-old makes the second defense of her title.

“I’m feeling full of confidence,” Chantelle Cameron said at a public workout from Liffey Valley Shopping Centre that kicked off the fight week. “Obviously been there done that in May and now I’m coming back here. I’ve kind of had a taste of what it’s all about. I’ve put all of the work in. I’ve done everything that has been asked of me and I’m fitter and stronger than I’ve ever been. I’m just in a good place. No matter what happens on Saturday night I know that I’ve got no excuses. I’m the best version I can be.

“I always knew I was wrong for Katie Taylor. That’s why I always wanted the fight. Nothing changes now. I think all that changes is that Katie is going to come in desperate to get that revenge and I’m coming in knowing that I can beat her and I beat her not on my best night either. So I’m coming in there full of confidence knowing that it’s going to be a more convincing win for me. The blueprint is there but I’m going to make sure it’s better this time. I didn’t box my best.

“Me at my best and everything I’ve been doing in the gym, I’m too much for Katie Taylor. I’m too stubborn, my work rate is too high, I’m too strong and I’m too big. I know that I’ve never been this fit. As long as I do on Saturday what I’ve been doing then Katie isn’t going to stand a chance. I’m going to be all over her like a rash! May 20th I was in awe of Katie Taylor. This time I’m not in awe of her. I’ve already beat her, so now I’m coming here, defending my belts and it’s more now for me that I’m cementing my own career. I know that this can open up doors for me. I’m going in there full of spite and full of aggression knowing that I’ve just got to finish the job here.”

Taylor (22-1, 6 KOs) also makes her second ring appearance for the year. Bray’s 36-year-old moves up a weight class in hopes to avenge her sole career defeat and become a two-division undisputed champion.

“I think I definitely have to make a statement on Saturday night,” Katie Taylor said. “Obviously the homecoming didn’t go my way the last time. This really is a must-win fight for me. It’s all business this week for me. It’s certainly very different this week to what is was last time we fought. I’m just excited to step in there.

“No other fight made sense to me after the last fight. Straight away we said we wanted the rematch. Thank God I have this opportunity for a rematch. Not every fighter has this opportunity for a rematch. I’m just so so grateful. I have a chance to rectify things on Saturday night – I can’t wait.

“I just didn’t feel myself the last fight. I think everybody who watched the fight knew that I wasn’t myself on the night. It was just a bit of a flat performance really. It was just one of those nights.

“I’ve put my body through the trenches these last few months in preparation for this rematch. I’m going to be prepared for whatever comes my way on Saturday. I feel so excited for this fight. I’m very very hungry and I’m like a woman possessed at the moment for this rematch!

“I think when I’m at my best nobody can beat me. That’s it. Every single boxer dreams of being in this position – headlining a huge show in their own country. This is absolutely amazing and I have the chance to do it again on Saturday night. Absolutely, I’ll be becoming a two-weight undisputed champion.

“Obviously we have to get over Saturday first, we can talk about that after Saturday night, but I definitely wouldn’t turn down a trilogy.”

Among the undercard bouts, Gary Cully and Reece Mould square off at lightweight. As well, Paddy Donovan and Danny Ball clash at welterweight. Also in action, Skye Nicolson defends her interim WBC featherweight title against Lucy Wildheart. Plus, Thomas Carty goes up against Dan Garber at heavyweight.

In Australia, Cameron vs Taylor 2 airs live on Sunday, November 26.