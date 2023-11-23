Subscribe
Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor 2 final pre-fight press conference

Cameron defends undisputed super lightweight title in the championship rematch against Taylor at 3Arena in Dublin

Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor battle it out in the rematch live on DAZN from 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday, November 25. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

The 10-round contest features Cameron, undefeated undisputed super lightweight champion, making the second defense of her WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF straps against Taylor, undisputed lightweight champion. The pair first met at the same venue in May, when Cameron defeated Taylor by majority decision.

In the co-main event, Gary Cully goes up against Reece Mould. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the WBA Continental European lightweight title on the line.

Also on the card, Paddy Donovan and Danny Ball go head to head at welterweight. Plus, WBC interim featherweight champion Skye Nicolson defends her belt in a 10-round bout against Lucy Wildheart.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 26.

