David Benavidez: Demetrius Andrade is the hardest task besides Canelo Alvarez

David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade square off at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 25. The winner of the bout is expected to determine the next contender to challenge Canelo Alvarez for his undisputed super middleweight title. The pair battles it out in the 12-round main event live on pay-per-view.

The co-main event features undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo in his ring return against former world title challenger Jose Benavidez Jr. The pair meets in the non-title bout, scheduled for 10 rounds.

Former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs) makes the second defense of his interim WBC 168-pound belt. The Phoenix native last fought in March, when he scored a unanimous decision against fellow former champion Caleb Plant. In May 2022, the 26-year-old stopped David Lemieux in the third round and landed the strap.

“Junior and I pushed each other to the limit,” David Benavidez said at an open workout that kicked off the fight week in Las Vegas. “This is something we’ve dreamed about since we were little kids. He’s co-main event, I’m main event for a pay-per-view fight. It doesn’t get better than this. We’re just really excited to be here.

“I’m just grateful and happy to be in this position. I’m also happy to be able to give the fans this type of entertainment while everybody’s at their families’ houses on Saturday. It’s going to be a great night of boxing.

“I think the intensity comes from experience. With everything I’ve been through in my life, I’m probably the most motivated I’ve ever been in my life. I have my son, my wife and my baby Khloe on the way. She’s going to be born in three weeks. I’m motivated on a different level right now, and I really do want to prove to you guys that I’m the best in the world.

“I agreed to this fight with Andrade because he’s the hardest. Other than myself, he’s the best in the division. He’s the hardest task besides Canelo, so I want to challenge myself. I really do want to be the best, and I’m telling you guys that I don’t want there to be a doubt in anyone’s head that I’m the best at the super middleweight division. That’s exactly what I’m going to do.

“To be honest with you, I’m not worried about Canelo. I’m not worried about anybody. My job is to clear out the division, and that’s exactly what I intend on doing. I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to be the best in the division. This is the start of the Benavidez era.

“I’m going for a knockout Saturday night. I really want to give the people what they want to see. It’s not going to be an easy task, but I always find a way to secure the victory.

“All of this is surreal to me. When I was younger, I dedicated myself. I knew I wanted to accomplish this dream, and I accomplished it. There’s still a lot of work to do, and by the time I’m done I’m going to be the greatest of my era.”

‘I did everything I needed to do to get to the 168 division like I wanted to’

Demetrius Andrade | Amanda Westcott/Showtime

Demetrius Andrade (32-0, 19 KOs) made his ring return in January, when he scored a unanimous decision against Demond Nicholson. The native of Providence, Rhode Island is a former WBO and WBA super welterweight champion and former WBO middleweight champion. The 35-year-old looks to become a three-weight world champion.

“I’m ready to rumble,” Demetrius Andrade said. “I feel great. We’re going to put on a great show. It’s me again, baby. It’s showtime!

“I’m making my legacy. It’s history, and I get to be part of that. I’m going to show out and do what I do, and that’s win. As I’ve been telling everybody, I’m the signature chef. I have everything it takes – the skills, the ability, the coverage, and the boxing IQ – to beat anybody.

“I did everything I needed to do to get to the 168 division like I wanted to. I’ve been working with my team and my strength and conditioning coach to build up my body. I’m in tip-top shape, ready to go. I’m tall, black and handsome, in the best shape of my life. Thirty-five is just the age, and we’re going to show that I’m one of the best out there. That’s it.

“I’m going to frustrate him. You’ll see on Saturday night. When he’s not able to do what he wants to do, it’s going to play into my advantage.

“To fans who don’t know me, maybe they will be surprised by my performance on Saturday. But those who know me and have followed my career and know how I fight won’t be surprised by how I fight. They know what I’m capable of.”

Among Benavidez vs Andrade undercard bouts, Subriel Matias defends his IBF super lightweight title against Shohjahon Ergashev. As well, WBA super featherweight champion Hector Luis Garcia defends his title against Lamont Roach.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, November 26 live on Kayo.