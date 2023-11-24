Ben Whittaker faces Stiven Leonetti Dredhaj on Billam-Smith vs Masternak card

Ben Whittaker has an opponent named for his outing on Sunday, December 10 at BIC in Bournemouth, England. British light heavyweight faces Stiven Leonetti Dredhaj on the card, headlined by Chris Billam-Smith’s WBO cruiserweight title defense against Mateusz Masternak.

Whittaker (4-0, 3 KOs) last fought in July, when he stopped Vladimir Belujsky in the eighth round. In May, the 26-year-old native of West Bromwich, West Midlands TKO’d Jordan Grant in Round 3. The 2020 Summer Olympics silver medalist makes his third ring appearance for the year.

Dredhaj (11-2-1, 3 KOs) won his previous bout in October via points decision against Alex Marongiu. In April, Albania-born 28-year-old similarly defeated Krisztian Kovacs. Milan, Italy-based boxer also goes through the ropes for the third time in 2023.

Also joining Billam-Smith vs Masternak undercard, British Lewis Edmondson (7-0, 3 KOs) and Dmytro Fedas (8-4-2, 5 KOs) of Ukraine go head to head at light heavyweight. As well, British Michael McKinson (25-1, 4 KOs) meets a to be named opponent at welterweight. Plus, British Francesca Hennessy (1-0, 1 KOs) makes her second ring appearance as a pro.

In the main event, Chris Billam-Smith (18-1, 12 KOs) of England defends his WBO cruiserweight title against Mateusz Masternak (47-5, 31 KOs) of Poland. Among other previously announced undercard bouts, Bournemouth’s Lee Cutler (13-1, 7 KOs) and Kingsley Egbunike (8-2-1, 1 KOs) of London battle it out for the vacant English super welterweight belt. In addition, British 2020 Olympic Gold medallist Lauren Price (5-0, 1 KOs) faces off Silvia Bortot (11-3-1, 3 KOs) of Italy.

The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly. The current lineup can be found below.

Billam-Smith vs Masternak fight card