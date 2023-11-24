Chantelle Cameron: I’m going to be up against a Katie Taylor seeking revenge

Undisputed champions Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor, both say they are primed for their rematch at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, November 25. The pair meets in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout with the 140-pound crown on the line. The contest serves as the main event live on DAZN.

The pair first met in May at the same venue. Cameron defeated Taylor by majority decision and retained her straps.

Making her second ring appearance for the year, Chantelle Cameron (18-0, 8 KOs) makes the second defense of her undisputed super lightweight title. The 31-year-old native of Northampton, England says she is “the fittest and strongest” that she has ever been.

“I am not complacent whatsoever, that’s why I put the work in,” Chantelle Cameron said at the final pre-fight press conference. “I feel like it’s the best camp I’ve ever had and I know that I’m going to be up against a Katie Taylor seeking revenge, I’ve taken that in my stride and worked hard because I know that this is not going to be a walk in the park. I’m the fittest I’ve ever been.

“I always set a hot pace every time I go in there, I have a high work rate but I can also adapt to any situation. I can get stuck in and have a fight, but I can also box. I feel really comfortable here, I’m embracing the week and enjoying it for once, usually I hate all this but I am taking it in my stride and enjoying it.

“I’ve had great preparation, I’m the fittest and strongest that I have ever been, I don’t have a torn tricep this time, so I am good to go.”

Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor at the press conference | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

‘I’m just ready to fight’

Katie Taylor (22-1, 6 KOs) also makes her second ring appearance for the year and once again moves up a weight class. The 36-year-old naive of Bray, Ireland looks to avenge her first career defeat and become a two-division undisputed champion.

“I’m very grateful for this opportunity again, I have a second chance and I just can’t wait to fight at this stage,” Katie Taylor said. “Whether I am seen as the underdog or the favourite, whoever walks first or second, it’s irrelevant, I am just hungry for the rematch, I can’t wait to step in there on Saturday and perform the way I know I can. I don’t really take too much notice of what people are saying to be honest, I am very single-minded and the only people I listen to are my team and my family, the people that I trust. I understand that this is a huge fight, I understand it is must-win for me, I know I am going to perform to the best of my ability on Saturday and it’s going to be a completely different fight to last time and I am just excited to showcase that.

“I feel a lot better this time around. I’m just ready to fight. I hate all the talk, I hate all these press conferences, there’s nothing to say, I am just excited and ready. I am always ready for whatever comes my way, ready to dig deep if I have to, that’s why I put my body through the trenches week in, week out to be ready for these situations.

“This is what every fighter dreams of, to headline a huge sold-out show like this, it’s going to be another amazing night on Saturday, the atmosphere is going to be electric again. I can’t wait, may the best fighter win.”

Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor go face to face | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Among the bouts featured on the undercard, Gary Cully faces off Reece Mould at lightweight. Plus, Paddy Donovan takes on Danny Ball at welterweight. As well, WBC interim featherweight champion Skye Nicolson defends her title against Lucy Wildheart. In addition, Thomas Carty battles Dan Garber at heavyweight.

In Australia, Cameron vs Taylor 2 airs live on Sunday, November 26.