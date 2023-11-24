Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor 2 weigh-in results

Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor square off in the rematch live on DAZN from 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday, November 25. The contest features reigning undisputed super lightweight champion making the second defense of her title against current undisputed lightweight champion. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

The pair first met at the same location in May. Cameron defeated Taylor by majority decision and retained her belts.

Also on the card, Gary Cully and Reece Mould clash at lightweight. As well, Paddy Donovan and Danny Ball meet at welterweight. In addition, interim WBC featherweight champion Skye Nicolson defends her belt against Lucy Wildheart.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 26.

Get Cameron vs Taylor 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Cameron vs Taylor 2 fight card