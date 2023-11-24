Subscribe
David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade weigh-in results

Benavidez defends interim WBC super middleweight title against Andrade in Las Vegas

David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade square off in the main event at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 25. The contest features unbeaten two-time super middleweight champion defending his interim WBC 168-pound title against undefeated two-division world champion. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, unbeaten WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo returns to the ring against former world title challenger Jose Benavidez Jr. The non-title bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Also on the card, IBF super lightweight titleholder Subriel Matias defends his strap in a 12-round world title bout against unbeaten challenger Shohjahon Ergashev. In the telecast opener, WBA super featherweight champion Hector Luis Garcia makes the first defense of his title in a 12-rounder against Lamont Roach.

The event airs live on PPV.com and FITE.

Benavidez vs Andrade fight card

Get Benavidez vs Andrade full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Main card (PPV)

  • David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Benavidez’s interim WBC super middleweight title
  • Jermall Charlo vs. Jose Benavidez Jr, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Subriel Matias vs. Shohjahon Ergashev, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Matias’ IBF super lightweight title
  • Hector Luis Garcia vs. Lamont Roach, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Garcia’s WBA super featherweight title

Prelims (YouTube)

  • Sergey Lipinets vs. Michel Rivera, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Alexis Salazar, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Undercard (Non-televised)

  • Pablo Vicente vs. Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov, 10 rounds, super featherweight – WBC super featherweight title eliminator
  • Curmel Moton vs. Hunter Turbyfill, 4 rounds, super featherweight
  • Daniel Blancas vs. Raiko Santana, 8 rounds, super middleweight
  • Jabin Chollet vs. Jorge Perez, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Israel Mercado vs. Wesley Rivers, 6 rounds, super lightweight
  • Alex Holley vs. Allen Medina, 4 rounds, welterweight

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, November 26 live on Kayo.

