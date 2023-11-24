David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade weigh-in results

David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade square off in the main event at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 25. The contest features unbeaten two-time super middleweight champion defending his interim WBC 168-pound title against undefeated two-division world champion. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, unbeaten WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo returns to the ring against former world title challenger Jose Benavidez Jr. The non-title bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Also on the card, IBF super lightweight titleholder Subriel Matias defends his strap in a 12-round world title bout against unbeaten challenger Shohjahon Ergashev. In the telecast opener, WBA super featherweight champion Hector Luis Garcia makes the first defense of his title in a 12-rounder against Lamont Roach.

The event airs live on PPV.com and FITE.

Benavidez vs Andrade fight card

Get Benavidez vs Andrade full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Main card (PPV)

David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Benavidez’s interim WBC super middleweight title

Jermall Charlo vs. Jose Benavidez Jr, 10 rounds, middleweight

Subriel Matias vs. Shohjahon Ergashev, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Matias’ IBF super lightweight title

Hector Luis Garcia vs. Lamont Roach, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Garcia’s WBA super featherweight title

Prelims (YouTube)

Sergey Lipinets vs. Michel Rivera, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Alexis Salazar, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Undercard (Non-televised)

Pablo Vicente vs. Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov, 10 rounds, super featherweight – WBC super featherweight title eliminator

Curmel Moton vs. Hunter Turbyfill, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Daniel Blancas vs. Raiko Santana, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Jabin Chollet vs. Jorge Perez, 8 rounds, lightweight

Israel Mercado vs. Wesley Rivers, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Alex Holley vs. Allen Medina, 4 rounds, welterweight

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, November 26 live on Kayo.