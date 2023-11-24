Skye Nicolson fully focused on Lucy Wildheart, can look at Amanda Serrano after

Skye Nicolson is back in the ring on Saturday, November 25 at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, where she faces Lucy Wildheart. The Australian southpaw brings to the ring her interim WBC featherweight belt, making the first defense of her title against contender of Sweden. The 10-round bout is featured on the card, headlined by Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor 2 live on DAZN.

Nicolson (8-0) was in action mid September in Tijuana, Mexico, where she claimed the belt by unanimous decision against Sabrina Maribel Perez. Facing off Wildheart, the 28-year-old makes her fourth ring appearance for the year and looks to remain unbeaten. If successful, the native of Meadowbrook, Queensland might earn her shot to challenge Puerto Rican undisputed 126-pound champion Amanda Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs).

“I feel unbelievable, definitely the fittest, strongest and best prepared I’ve been for a fight,” Skye Nicolson said at the pre-fight press conference. “I’m definitely not overlooking Lucy, I think she is a great athlete, but we’re going to see the difference in levels on Saturday night.”

“Full focus is on Saturday night, we can look at the Amanda Serrano fight afterwards, I have to get the job done first.”

Skye Nicolson and Lucy Wildheart pose at the press conference | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

‘I am here to take over’

Wildheart (10-2, 4 KOs) last fought in April in London, where she challenged Mikaela Mayer for the interim WBC lightweight belt, but fell short dropping a unanimous decision, which snapped her five-win streak. The 30-year-old of Lessebo, Sweden looks to return to winning ways and conquer the featherweight division.

“Thank you so much for this opportunity,” Lucy Wildheart said. “To all the Irish people letting us be here and seeing all the girls at the workout yesterday, they love it and it’s going to be an epic fight.”

“I like Skye, but this is business, I’m here to win. It was a great fight, Mikaela Meyer is fantastic, but I gave her a good fight. I am supposed to be a featherweight, it’s my division, and I am here to take over.”

Skye Nicolson and Lucy Wildheart go face to face at the press conference | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

In the main event, England’s Chantelle Cameron makes the second defense of her undisputed super lightweight title in the championship rematch against undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor of Ireland. Cameron won their first fight in May, defeating Taylor by majority decision.

Among the undercard bouts, Gary Cully and Reece Mould square off at lightweight. As well, Paddy Donovan goes up against Danny Ball at welterweight. In addition, Thomas Carty and Dan Garber clash at heavyweight.

In Australia, Cameron vs Taylor 2 airs live on Sunday, November 26.