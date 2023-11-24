UFC 298 location confirmed for Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria on Feb 17

The location for UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria on Saturday, February 17 has been made official, as Dana White announced Honda Center in Anaheim, California as the venue accommodating the promotion’s second pay-per-view fight card for 2024. The event airs live on ESPN+ PPV featuring a series of MMA bouts with the featherweight title contested in the headliner of the show.

Australia’s Alexander Volkanovski (26-3) brings to the Octagon his UFC 145-pound belt. The 35-year-old native of Wollongong, New South Wales makes the sixth defense of his belt and looks to return to winning ways, after suffering the defeat in the rematch against reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in October.

Undefeated No. 5-ranked featherweight content Ilia Topuria (14-0) makes his first attempt to become UFC champion. The 26-year-old native of Halle Westfalen, Germany won his previous bout in June by unanimous decision against Josh Emmett.

In Australia, UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria airs on Sunday, February 18 live on Kayo.

White announces three fight changes

Dana White also announced that Dan Hooker broke his arm and had to pull out from his December 2 fight against Bobby Green at UFC Fight Night in Austin, Texas. He was replaced by No. 12-ranked lightweight contender Jalin Turner in a three-round bout.

As well, UFC Fight Night on December 9 no longer takes place in Shanghai, China. The fight card, topped by a five-round bantamweight bout between Song Yadong and Chris Gutierrez is now held at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In addition, White confirmed the main event for UFC card on February 10 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Joe Pyfer and Jack Hermansson are set to battle it out in a five-round bout at middleweight.