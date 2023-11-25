2023 PFL Championship results, start time, live stream, Aubin-Mercier vs Collard

2023 PFL World Championship airs live stream from The Anthem in Washington, D.C. on Friday, November 24. The fight card features six title bouts with $6 million at stake and a series of showcase matchups.
Among the title bouts, Olivier Aubin-Mercier (20-5) of Canada and Clay Collard (24-10) of the United States square off at lightweight, serving as the main event. The co-main event is a heavyweight title bout between Renan Ferreira (11-4) of Brazil and Denis Goltsov (32-7).
Among other title bouts, Larissa Pacheco (22-4) of Brazil and Marina Mokhnatkina (11-3) clash at women’s featherweight. Sadibou Sy (16-6-2) of Sweden and Magomed Magomedkerimov (33-6) meet at welterweight. Impa Kasanganay (14-3) and Josh Silveira (12-1) go head to head in all-American battle at light heavyweight. In addition, Jesus Pinedo (22-6-1) of Peru and Gabriel Braga (12-0) of Brazil go toe-to-toe at featherweight.
Among the showcase bouts, two-time PFL Champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison (15-1) faces off Aspen Ladd (11-4) in an all-American contest at 150-pound catchweight. Also in action, Ray Cooper III (25-8-1) up against fellow-American Derek Brunson (23-9) at 187-pound catchweight.
In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, November 25.
2023 PFL World Championship start time
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Friday, November 24
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
Prelims: 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Friday, November 24 – Saturday, November 25
Time: 1 am GMT
Prelims: 10:30 pm GMT
Australia
Broadcast: Stan Sport
Date: Saturday, November 25
Time: 12 pm AEDT
Prelims: 9:30 am AEDT
2023 PFL World Championship results
Get 2023 PFL World Championship full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Clay Collard – lightweight final
- Renan Ferreira vs. Denis Goltsov – heavyweight final
- Larissa Pacheco vs. Marina Mokhnatkina – women’s featherweight final
- Sadibou Sy vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov – welterweight final
- Josh Silveira vs. Impa Kasanganay – light heavyweight final
- Kayla Harrison vs. Aspen Ladd, 150-pound catchweight
- Ray Cooper III vs. Derek Brunson, 187-pound catchweight
Prelims
- Gabriel Braga vs. Jesus Pinedo – featherweight final
- Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Joel Lopez, lightweight
- Khai Wu vs. Phil Caracappa, bantamweight
- Jesse Stirn vs. Josh Blyden, 147-pound catchweight