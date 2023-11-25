2023 PFL Championship results, start time, live stream, Aubin-Mercier vs Collard

2023 PFL World Championship airs live stream from The Anthem in Washington, D.C. on Friday, November 24. The fight card features six title bouts with $6 million at stake and a series of showcase matchups.

Among the title bouts, Olivier Aubin-Mercier (20-5) of Canada and Clay Collard (24-10) of the United States square off at lightweight, serving as the main event. The co-main event is a heavyweight title bout between Renan Ferreira (11-4) of Brazil and Denis Goltsov (32-7).

Among other title bouts, Larissa Pacheco (22-4) of Brazil and Marina Mokhnatkina (11-3) clash at women’s featherweight. Sadibou Sy (16-6-2) of Sweden and Magomed Magomedkerimov (33-6) meet at welterweight. Impa Kasanganay (14-3) and Josh Silveira (12-1) go head to head in all-American battle at light heavyweight. In addition, Jesus Pinedo (22-6-1) of Peru and Gabriel Braga (12-0) of Brazil go toe-to-toe at featherweight.

Among the showcase bouts, two-time PFL Champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison (15-1) faces off Aspen Ladd (11-4) in an all-American contest at 150-pound catchweight. Also in action, Ray Cooper III (25-8-1) up against fellow-American Derek Brunson (23-9) at 187-pound catchweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, November 25.

2023 PFL World Championship start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Friday, November 24

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Prelims: 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Friday, November 24 – Saturday, November 25

Time: 1 am GMT

Prelims: 10:30 pm GMT

Australia

Broadcast: Stan Sport

Date: Saturday, November 25

Time: 12 pm AEDT

Prelims: 9:30 am AEDT

2023 PFL World Championship results

Main card

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Clay Collard – lightweight final

Renan Ferreira vs. Denis Goltsov – heavyweight final

Larissa Pacheco vs. Marina Mokhnatkina – women’s featherweight final

Sadibou Sy vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov – welterweight final

Josh Silveira vs. Impa Kasanganay – light heavyweight final

Kayla Harrison vs. Aspen Ladd, 150-pound catchweight

Ray Cooper III vs. Derek Brunson, 187-pound catchweight

Prelims