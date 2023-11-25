Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor 2 prelims

Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor 2 free prelims air live from 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday, November 25, leading to the main card on DAZN.

Among the preliminary bouts, the UK’s Zelfa Barrett (29-2, 16 KOs) takes on Romania’s Costin Ion (10-4-2, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super featherweight. As well, Emmet Brennan (1-0) faces Jamie Morrisey (5-0-1, 1 KO) in an all-Irish eight-round bout at light heavyweight.

In addition, the UK’s John Cooney (8-0, 2 KOs) and Ireland’s Liam Gaynor (10-4-0) square off in a 10-rounder at super featherweight. Kicking off the action, Giorgio Visioli makes his pro boxing debut against Lee Anthony Sibley (3-1, 1 KOs) in an all-British four-round bout at lightweight.

In the main event, undisputed super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron makes the second defense of her title in the rematch against undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In Australia, Cameron vs Taylor 2 airs live on Sunday, November 26.