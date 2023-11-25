Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor 2 prelims

Before The Bell

BoxingNewsVideos
Newswire

Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor 2 free prelims air live from 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday, November 25, leading to the main card on DAZN.

Among the preliminary bouts, the UK’s Zelfa Barrett (29-2, 16 KOs) takes on Romania’s Costin Ion (10-4-2, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super featherweight. As well, Emmet Brennan (1-0) faces Jamie Morrisey (5-0-1, 1 KO) in an all-Irish eight-round bout at light heavyweight.

In addition, the UK’s John Cooney (8-0, 2 KOs) and Ireland’s Liam Gaynor (10-4-0) square off in a 10-rounder at super featherweight. Kicking off the action, Giorgio Visioli makes his pro boxing debut against Lee Anthony Sibley (3-1, 1 KOs) in an all-British four-round bout at lightweight.

In the main event, undisputed super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron makes the second defense of her title in the rematch against undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In Australia, Cameron vs Taylor 2 airs live on Sunday, November 26.

Google News

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Stream David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade live on FITE

Latest News

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.