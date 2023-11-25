Subscribe
David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade prelims

David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade free prelims air live stream from Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 25, leading to the main card live on pay-per-view.

Among the preliminary bouts, former world champion Sergey Lipinets (17-2-1, 13 KOs) of Kazakhstan faces off Michel Rivera (24-1, 14 KOs) of the Dominican Republic. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.

Plus, Vito Mielnicki Jr (15-1, 10 KOs) of the United States takes on Alexis Salazar Flores (25-5, 10 KOs) of Mexico. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.

In the main event, unbeaten two-time super middleweight titleholder David Benavidez defends his interim WBC 168-pound belt against undefeated two-division world champion Demetrius Andrade. Also on the card, unbeaten WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo makes his ring return against former world title challenger Jose Benavidez Jr.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, November 26 live on Kayo.

