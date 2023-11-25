Cameron vs Taylor 2 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor square off in the rematch live stream from 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday, November 25. The contest pits undefeated undisputed super lightweight champion of England against current undisputed lightweight champion of Ireland. The world championship main event bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Their first fight was held in May at the same venue. Cameron defeated Taylor by majority decision and retained her title.

Making her second ring appearance for the year, 31-year-old Chantelle Cameron (18-0, 8 KOs) of Northampton, England makes the second defense of her WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF belts and targets a more convincing victory. Also going through the ropes for the second time in 2023, Bray, Ireland’s 36-year-old Katie Taylor (22-1, 6 KOs) once again moves up a weight class and looks to become a two-division undisputed champion.

The co-main event features Gary Cully (16-1, 10 KOs) of Ireland up against Reece Mould (18-1, 6 KOs) of the UK. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the WBA Continental European lightweight title on the line.

Among Cameron vs Taylor 2 undercard bouts, unbeaten Paddy Donovan (11-0, 8 KOs) of Ireland and Danny Ball (13-1-1, 6 KOs) of the UK meet in a 10-round bout with the WBA Continental welterweight belt at stake. As well, Thomas Carty (6-0, 5 KOs) of Ireland and Dan Garber (5-1, 1 KOs) of the UK clash in an eight-round bout at heavyweight.

In addition, WBC interim featherweight titleholder Skye Nicolson (8-0) of Australia defends her belt against Lucy Wildheart (10-2, 4 KOs) of Sweden. The championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 26.

Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor 2 start time

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, November 25

Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Prelims: 11 am ET / 8 am PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, November 25

Time: 7 pm GMT

Prelims: 4 pm GMT

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, November 26

Time: 6 am AEDT / 5 am AEST

Prelims: 3 am AEDT / 2 am AEST

Cameron vs Taylor 2 fight card

Get Cameron vs Taylor 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Cameron’s undisputed super lightweight title

Gary Cully vs. Reece Mould, 10 rounds, lightweight

Paddy Donovan vs. Danny Ball, 10 rounds, welterweight

Thomas Carty vs. Dan Garber, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Skye Nicolson vs. Lucy Wildheart, 10 rounds, featherweight – Nicolson’s interim WBC featherweight title

Prelims (Before The Bell)

Zelfa Barrett vs. Costin Ion, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Emmet Brennan vs. Jamie Morrissey, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

John Cooney vs. Liam Gaynor, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Giorgio Visioli vs. Lee Anthony Sibley, 4 rounds, lightweight

Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor 2 results