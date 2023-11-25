Subscribe
Cameron vs Taylor 2 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Cameron defends undisputed super lightweight title in the championship rematch against Taylor live from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland

Stream Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor 2 live results from Dublin, Ireland
Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their rematch at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor square off in the rematch live stream from 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday, November 25. The contest pits undefeated undisputed super lightweight champion of England against current undisputed lightweight champion of Ireland. The world championship main event bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Their first fight was held in May at the same venue. Cameron defeated Taylor by majority decision and retained her title.

Making her second ring appearance for the year, 31-year-old Chantelle Cameron (18-0, 8 KOs) of Northampton, England makes the second defense of her WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF belts and targets a more convincing victory. Also going through the ropes for the second time in 2023, Bray, Ireland’s 36-year-old Katie Taylor (22-1, 6 KOs) once again moves up a weight class and looks to become a two-division undisputed champion.

The co-main event features Gary Cully (16-1, 10 KOs) of Ireland up against Reece Mould (18-1, 6 KOs) of the UK. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the WBA Continental European lightweight title on the line.

Among Cameron vs Taylor 2 undercard bouts, unbeaten Paddy Donovan (11-0, 8 KOs) of Ireland and Danny Ball (13-1-1, 6 KOs) of the UK meet in a 10-round bout with the WBA Continental welterweight belt at stake. As well, Thomas Carty (6-0, 5 KOs) of Ireland and Dan Garber (5-1, 1 KOs) of the UK clash in an eight-round bout at heavyweight.

In addition, WBC interim featherweight titleholder Skye Nicolson (8-0) of Australia defends her belt against Lucy Wildheart (10-2, 4 KOs) of Sweden. The championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 26.

Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor 2 start time

United States

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, November 25
Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT
Prelims: 11 am ET / 8 am PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, November 25
Time: 7 pm GMT
Prelims: 4 pm GMT

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, November 26
Time: 6 am AEDT / 5 am AEST
Prelims: 3 am AEDT / 2 am AEST

Cameron vs Taylor 2 fight card

Get Cameron vs Taylor 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Cameron’s undisputed super lightweight title
  • Gary Cully vs. Reece Mould, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Paddy Donovan vs. Danny Ball, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Thomas Carty vs. Dan Garber, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Skye Nicolson vs. Lucy Wildheart, 10 rounds, featherweight – Nicolson’s interim WBC featherweight title

Prelims (Before The Bell)

  • Zelfa Barrett vs. Costin Ion, 8 rounds, super featherweight
  • Emmet Brennan vs. Jamie Morrissey, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
  • John Cooney vs. Liam Gaynor, 10 rounds, super featherweight
  • Giorgio Visioli vs. Lee Anthony Sibley, 4 rounds, lightweight

Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor 2 results

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

