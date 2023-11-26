Subscribe
Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor 2 full fight video highlights

Taylor defeats Cameron in the rematch to become a new undisputed super lightweight champion live from Dublin, Ireland

Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor squared off in the rematch live on DAZN from 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday, November 25. The contest featured undefeated undisputed super lightweight champion of England defending her title against reigning undisputed lightweight champion of Ireland.

Their pair first met in May at the same venue. Cameron defeated Taylor by majority decision and retained her belts.

The scheduled for 10 rounds world championship rematch also went the full distance. In the end, judge Ferenc Budai scored the fight 95-95, while judges Jan Christensen and Steve Morrow gave 98-92 and 96-94 to the representative of the country-host, respectively.

With the victory by majority decision, Katie Taylor took the revenge, improved to 23-1, 6 KOs and returned to winning ways. The 36-year-old native of Bray, Ireland became a two-division undisputed champion.

Chantelle Cameron, who got cut on her forehead due to a head clash in the third round, dropped to 18-1, 8 KOs and suffered her first career defeat. The 31-year-old of Northampton, England failed her second title defense and lost the WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF straps.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, November 26.

Get Cameron vs Taylor 2 full fight card results.

