David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade full fight video highlights

David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade squared off in the main event live on pay-per-view from Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 25. The contest featured undefeated two-time super middleweight champion defending his interim WBC 168-pound belt against unbeaten two-division world champion.

The scheduled for 12 rounds bout ended half way through. Benavidez came out on top dominating, dropping and stopping Andrade, whose corner called it a day prior to the start of the seventh round.

With the victory by RTD, Las Vegas-based former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez improved to 28-0, 24 KOs and remained undefeated. The 26-year-old native of Phoenix, Arizona made the second successful defense of his interim strap and called out undisputed champion Canelo Alvarez.

‘They want to see Benavidez versus Canelo’

“I think I just solidified myself as a dominant force here,” Benavidez said. “I just reminded everyone who the real champion at 168 is. Who wants to see me versus Canelo? I’m going to be super middleweight champion of the world, three-time world champion. Now, just give me the fight that we all want to see. Who wants to see Benavidez versus Canelo?”

“I just told Mike Tyson that I love him and thank you so much for the motivation he’s given me. It’s not every day a boxing legend like Mike Tyson gives people nicknames, so I just want to live up to my name [The Mexican Monster].”

“Everybody says I’m not this, I’m not that, I’m flat-footed, I have no defense. This guy probably applied one of the best defenses. He’s really good offensively. He could barely even hit me, so I think that says a lot on its own. I just have to keep beating who they put in front of me. I’m the best. I’m going to be the best. I’m going to be a legend by the time I’m done, so whoever you keep putting in front of me, I’ll keep knocking them down.”

“Let’s give the people what they want to see. They want to see Benavidez versus Canelo.”

Demetrius Andrade of Providence, Rhode Island dropped to 32-1, 19 KOs. The 35-year-old former WBO and WBA super welterweight champion and former WBO middleweight champion, who was looking to conquer a new division, suffered his first career defeat.

I’ll be back – back to the drawing board,” Andrade said. “I moved up in weight classes. I’ll work on my body a little more and I’ll be right back at it. I thought overall I did everything I needed to do to get the bigger man off me.”

“David’s definitely a hell of a fighter. Nobody was even willing to get in the ring with him. I tried to become a three-division world champion. That’s not far-fetched. David was the man tonight. Benavidez is the bigger man.”

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, November 26.

