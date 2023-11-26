Subscribe
HomeBoxing

David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade post-fight press conference

Benavidez vs Andrade live from Las Vegas

BoxingNewsVideos
Newswire

The post-fight David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade press conference follows their bout live on pay-per-view from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 25. In attendance, the fighters battling it out on the night.

Benavidez vs Andrade features undefeated two-time super middleweight champion defending his interim WBC 168-pound belt against unbeaten two-division world champion. Also on the card, unbeaten WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo makes his ring return in a non-title bout against Jose Benavidez Jr.

Plus, Subriel Matias defends his IBF super lightweight title against Shohjahon Ergashev. In addition, Hector Luis Garcia defends his WBA super featherweight title against Lamont Roach.

In Australia, Benavidez vs Andrade airs live on Sunday, November 26.

Google News

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Stream David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade live on FITE

Latest News

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.