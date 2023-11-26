Gary Cully returns with decision against Reece Mould

Making his third ring appearance for the year, Irish southpaw Gary Cully returned to winning ways on Saturday, November 25, when he faced British Reece Mould at 3Arena in Dublin. The pair squared off on the card, topped by Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor 2 live stream on DAZN.

The scheduled for 10 rounds bout, with the WBA Continental European lightweight title on the line, went the full distance. In the end, judge Pawel Kardyni scored the fight 97-93 in favor of Mould, while judges Jan Christensen and Paul McCullagh gave 96-93 and 97-93 to Cully, respectively.

With the victory by split decision, Gary Cully improved to 17-1, 10 KOs and took the belt. The 27-year-old native of Naas, Ireland rebounded from his first career defeat suffered via third-round TKO against Jose Felix in May.

Reece Mould of Doncaster, England dropped to 18-2, 6 KOs and got his five-win streak snapped. Fighting for the first time outside the UK, the 29-year-old also went through the ropes for the third time in 2023.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, November 26.

