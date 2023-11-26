Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Gary Cully returns with decision against Reece Mould

Cameron vs Taylor 2

BoxingNewsResultsVideos
Parviz Iskenderov

Making his third ring appearance for the year, Irish southpaw Gary Cully returned to winning ways on Saturday, November 25, when he faced British Reece Mould at 3Arena in Dublin. The pair squared off on the card, topped by Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor 2 live stream on DAZN.

The scheduled for 10 rounds bout, with the WBA Continental European lightweight title on the line, went the full distance. In the end, judge Pawel Kardyni scored the fight 97-93 in favor of Mould, while judges Jan Christensen and Paul McCullagh gave 96-93 and 97-93 to Cully, respectively.

With the victory by split decision, Gary Cully improved to 17-1, 10 KOs and took the belt. The 27-year-old native of Naas, Ireland rebounded from his first career defeat suffered via third-round TKO against Jose Felix in May.

Reece Mould of Doncaster, England dropped to 18-2, 6 KOs and got his five-win streak snapped. Fighting for the first time outside the UK, the 29-year-old also went through the ropes for the third time in 2023.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, November 26.

Get Cameron vs Taylor 2 full fight card results.

Google News

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Stream David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade live on FITE

Latest News

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.