Jermall Charlo on top in ring return with decision against Jose Benavidez Jr

Undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo made his successful ring return on Saturday, November 25 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, where he faced former world title challenger Jose Benavidez Jr. The contest served as the co-feature on the card, topped by David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade live on pay-per-view.

The pair went head to head for 10 rounds of their non-title catchweight bout. The scores were 100-90, 99-91 and 98-92.

Jermall Charlo, who was 3.4 pounds over the contracted weight limit, went through the ropes for the first time in 29 months. With the victory by unanimous decision, Houston, Texas-based 33-year-old improved to 33-0, 22 KOs. Post-fight he said there was no grade to his performance and promised to be active in 2024.

31-year-old Jose Benavidez Jr of Phoenix, Arizona dropped to 28-3-1, 19 KOs.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, November 26.

