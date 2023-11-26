Lamont Roach takes world title by decision against Hector Luis Garcia

Lamont Roach came out with the title win on Saturday, November 25, when he faced Hector Luis Garcia at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. The pair squared off in the main card opener, leading to David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade live on pay-per-view.

The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout wen the full distance. The American super featherweight dethroned the WBA 130-pound champion of Dominican Republic by decision, sending him to the canvas in the 12th round along the way. Judge Max DeLuca scored the fight 114-113 in favor of Garcia, while judges Tim Cheatham and Robert Hoyle had 114-113 and 116-111 in favor of Roach, respectively.

With the victory by split decision, Lamont Roach improved to 33-1-1, 9 KOs, secured his fifth win in a row and became a new WBA super featherweight titleholder. The 28-year-old native of Washington, D.C. became a world champion on his second attempt, previously falling short against Jamel Herring in their WBO title bout in November 2019.

Hector Luis Garcia dropped to 16-2, 10 KOs and failed his first title defense. Las Vegas-based 32-year-old collected his second straight loss, following the defeat via ninth-round TKO against Gervonta Davis at lightweight in January.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, November 26.

