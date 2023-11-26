Michel Rivera rebounds with decision against Sergey Lipinets

Michel Rivera returned to winning ways when he faced Sergey Lipinets on Saturday, November 25 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. The pair battled it out on the top of prelims, leading to David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade live on pay-per-view.

The 10-round bout went the full distance. The Dominican super lightweight claimed the win, defeting former world champion of Kazakhstan by unanimous decision. The scores were 97-93, 96-94 and 97-93.

With the victory, Michel Rivera improved to 25-1, 14 KOs. Miami-based 25-year-old rebounded from his first career defeat suffered last December by unanimous decision against Frank Martin.

Woodland Hills, California-based 34-year-old former IBF super lightweight champion Sergey Lipinets dropped to 17-3-1, 13 KOs.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, November 26.

