Paddy Donovan floors Danny Ball twice to secure fourth-round TKO

Paddy Donovan came out on top on Saturday, November 25, when he faced Danny Ball at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The pair battled it out on the card, topped by Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor 2 live stream on DAZN.

The scheduled for 10 rounds welterweight contest didn’t go the full distance. The Irish southpaw defeated his opponent of the UK via TKO, dominating and dropping him twice along the way. Referee Padraig O’Reachtagain waved the fight off at 2 minutes and 41 seconds into the fourth round after the latter’s corner threw in the towel.

With the victory, Paddy Donovan improved to 12-0, 9 KOs and remained unbeaten. The 24-year-old native of Ennis, Ireland made his third ring appearance for the year and secured his third straight victory via stoppage.

Danny Ball of Dudley Town, England dropped to 13-2-1, 6 KOs. The 27-year-old went through the ropes for the second time in 2023 and got his three-win streak snapped.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, November 26.

