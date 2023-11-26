Benavidez vs Andrade results, start time, live stream, how to watch

David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade square off in the main event live stream from Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 25. The contest features undefeated two-time super middleweight champion defending his interim WBC 168-pound title against unbeaten two-division world champion. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.
Las Vegas-based 26-year-old former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona makes the second defense of his interim WBC belt. 35-year-old former WBO and WBA super welterweight champion and former WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade (32-0, 19 KOs) of Providence, Rhode Island looks to conquer a new division. The winner of the bout is expected to earn a shot at Canelo Alvarez’s undisputed super middleweight title.
In the co-main event, unbeaten WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo (31-0, 22 KOs) of Lafayette, Louisiana makes his ring return against former world title challenger Jose Benavidez Jr (28-2-1, 19 KOs) of Panorama City, California. The pair squares off in the 10-round non-title bout at catchweight.
Among Benavidez vs Andrade PPV undercard bouts, Subriel Matias (19-1, 19 KOs) of Fajardo, Puerto Rico makes the first defense of his IBF super lightweight title in a 12-round bout against Detroit-based undefeated contender Shohjahon Ergashev (23-0, 20 KOs). The 12-round pay-per-view opener pits WBA super featherweight champion Hector Luis Garcia (16-1, 10 KOs) of San Juan de la Maguana, Dominican Republic against Lamont Roach (32-1-1, 9 KOs) of Washington, D.C.
In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 26.
David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade start time
United States
Broadcast: PPV.com and FITE
Date: Saturday, November 25
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, November 26
Time: 1 am GMT
Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, November 26
Time: 12 pm AEDT / 11 am AEST
Other countries
Broadcast: FITE
Date and time vary by location
Benavidez vs Andrade fight card
Get Benavidez vs Andrade full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card (PPV)
- David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Benavidez’s interim WBC super middleweight title
- Jermall Charlo vs. Jose Benavidez Jr, 10 rounds, middleweight
- Subriel Matias vs. Shohjahon Ergashev, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Matias’ IBF super lightweight title
- Hector Luis Garcia vs. Lamont Roach, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Garcia’s WBA super featherweight title
Prelims (Showtime PPV Countdown)
- Sergey Lipinets vs. Michel Rivera, 10 rounds, super lightweight
- Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Alexis Salazar, 10 rounds, super welterweight
Undercard (Non-televised)
- Pablo Vicente vs. Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov, 10 rounds, super featherweight – WBC super featherweight title eliminator
- Curmel Moton vs. Hunter Turbyfill, 4 rounds, super featherweight
- Daniel Blancas vs. Raiko Santana, 8 rounds, super middleweight
- Jabin Chollet vs. Jorge Perez, 8 rounds, lightweight
- Israel Mercado vs. Wesley Rivers, 6 rounds, super lightweight
- Alex Holley vs. Allen Medina, 4 rounds, welterweight
David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade results
- Daniel Blancas def. Raiko Santana by unanimous decision (76-75, 78-73, 77-74)
- Jabin Chollet def. Jorge Perez by split decision (56-57, 57-56, 57-56)
- Vito Mielnicki Jr. def. Alexis Salazar by TKO (R1)
- Michel Rivera def. Sergey Lipinets by unanimous decision (97-93, 96-94, 97-93)
- Israel Mercado def. Wesley Rivers by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)