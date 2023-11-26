Subscribe
Skye Nicolson TKO’s Lucy Wildheart in ninth round to retain title

Skye Nicolson secured her first career victory via stoppage on Saturday, November 25, when she faced Lucy Wildheart at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The pair battled it out on the card, topped by Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor 2 live stream on DAZN.

The scheduled for 10 rounds championship clash ended prior to the final bell. The Australian southpaw, who brought to the ring her WBC interim featherweight belt, dominated and bloodied Swedish contender, forcing the latter’s corner to thrown in the towel. The official time of stoppage was 1 minute and 11 seconds into the ninth round.

With the victory by TKO, Skye Nicolson improved to 9-0, 1 and remained unbeaten. The 28-year-old native of Meadowbrook, Queensland successfully retained her interim strap and made a step closer to a full title shot against Puerto Rican undisputed 126-pound champion Amanda Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs).

Lucy Wildheart dropped to 10-3, 4 KOs. The 30-year-old of Lessebo, Sweden suffered her second defeat in a row.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, November 26.

