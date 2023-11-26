Subriel Matias eliminates Shohjahon Ergashev in five rounds to retain title

Subriel Matias came out on top and handed Shohjahon Ergashev his first career defeat on Saturday, November 25 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. A newly-crowned Puerto Rican IBF super lightweight champion dominated previously unbeaten challenger of Uzbekistan, forcing him to quite after five rounds. The contest was featured on the PPV fight card, headlined by David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade.

With the victory, Matias improved to 20-1, 20 KOs and made the first successful defense of his belt. The 31-year-old landed the vacant title in February, when he similarly defeated Jeremias Ponce. The native of Fajardo, Puerto Rico made his second ring appearance for the year and secured his fifth win via RTD in a row.

Shohjahon Ergashev dropped to 23-1, 20 KOs. Detroit-based 31-year-old suffered his first loss and failed first attempt to become champion.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, November 26.

Get Benavidez vs Andrade full fight card results.