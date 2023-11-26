Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Subriel Matias eliminates Shohjahon Ergashev in five rounds to retain title

Matias retains IBF super lightweight title against Ergashev on Benavidez vs Andrade PPV undercard

BoxingNewsResults
Parviz Iskenderov

Subriel Matias came out on top and handed Shohjahon Ergashev his first career defeat on Saturday, November 25 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. A newly-crowned Puerto Rican IBF super lightweight champion dominated previously unbeaten challenger of Uzbekistan, forcing him to quite after five rounds. The contest was featured on the PPV fight card, headlined by David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade.

With the victory, Matias improved to 20-1, 20 KOs and made the first successful defense of his belt. The 31-year-old landed the vacant title in February, when he similarly defeated Jeremias Ponce. The native of Fajardo, Puerto Rico made his second ring appearance for the year and secured his fifth win via RTD in a row.

Shohjahon Ergashev dropped to 23-1, 20 KOs. Detroit-based 31-year-old suffered his first loss and failed first attempt to become champion.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, November 26.

Get Benavidez vs Andrade full fight card results.

Google News

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Stream David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade live on FITE

Latest News

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.