Thomas Carty drops & stops Dan Garber in final round

Cameron vs Taylor 2

Parviz Iskenderov

Dublin southpaw Thomas Carty came out victorious when he faced Dan Garber in front of his hometown crowd at 3Arena on Saturday, November 25. The heavyweight bout was featured on the card, headlined by Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor 2 live stream on DAZN.

The contest ended less than a minute prior to the final bell. The representative of the country-host dominated and dropped his opponent of the UK with a series of heavy punches. Although the latter managed to get back on his feet, referee Paul McCullagh waved the fight off deeming him unable to continue. The official time of stoppage was 2 minutes and 19 seconds into the eighth round.

With the victory by TKO, 28-year-old Thomas Carty of Dublin, Ireland improved to 7-0, 6 KOs and remained unbeaten. 38-year-old Dan Garber of Bradford, England dropped to 5-2, 1 KOs.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, November 26.

Get Cameron vs Taylor 2 full fight card results.

