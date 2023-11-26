Vito Mielnicki Jr drops Alexis Salazar three times to secure first-round TKO

Making his third ring appearance for the year, Vito Mielnicki Jr dominated and stopped Alexis Salazar, when the pair squared off at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 25. The contest was featured on the preliminary lineup of action, leading to David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade live on pay-per-view.

The scheduled for 10 rounds super welterweight bout didn’t go the distance. The representative of the country-host claimed the win via TKO, dropping his Mexican opponent three times along the way.

With the victory, 21-year-old Vito Mielnicki Jr of Belleville, New Jersey improved to 16-1, 11 KOs and secured his eighth win in a row. Norwalk, California-based 28-year-old Alexis Salazar Flores of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico dropped to 25-6, 10 KOs.

Vito Mielnicki Jr dominates Alexis Salazar

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, November 26.

