BKFC 56 Utah card, date, time, tickets, how to watch, Perry vs Alvarez

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hits Salt Lake City on Saturday, December 2 with BKFC 56 Utah held at Maverik Center in West Valley City, UT. The fight card features a series of bouts, headlined by a highly anticipated clash between Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez. Furthermore, two titles are contested on the night. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Former UFC welterweight Mike Perry (3-0) eyes his fourth victory and looks to remain unbeaten in the BKFC ring. The 32-year-old of Flint, MI goes through the ropes for the second time in 2023, following his win via TKO against former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in April.

Former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez (1-0) also makes his second BKFC ring appearance for the year. The 39-year-old of Philadelphia, PA was successful in his promotional debut at the same event in April, taking the win by split decision against fellow former MMA fighter Chad Mendes.

In the co-main event, Ben Rothwell (1-0) goes up against fellow-American Todd Duffee. The pair squares off at heavyweight.

Among the title bouts, featherweight champion Kai Stewart (4-0) defends his title in an-all American clash against Howard Davis (5-1-1). Plus, flyweight champion Christine Ferea (7-1) of the United States defends her title in the championship rematch against Bec Rawlings (3-2) of Australia, following their first fight in April that ended in TKO due to doctor stoppage.

Also on the card, Arnold Adams (7-2) of the United States and Mick Terrill (6-1) of the UK go head to head at heavyweight. As well, Jeremy Stephens of the United States makes his BKFC debut at lightweight against fellow former UFC fighter Jimmie Rivera (1-0-1), also representing the country-host.

In addition, Ben Moa and Bridger Bercier make their promotional debut at heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Michael Jones makes his bare knuckle boxing debut against Erick Lozano (1-2) at light heavyweight.

Among the prelims, Keegan Vandermeer faces Esteban Rodriguez at cruiserweight, LJ Schulz takes on Danny Hilton at lightweight and Trever Bradshaw meets Troy Dennison at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 3.

BKFC 56 Utah tickets

BKFC 56 Utah: Perry vs Alvarez tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, December 2 at Maverik Center in West Valley City, UT are on sale.

BKFC 56 Utah tickets can be purchased through StubHub and TicketNetwork.

BKFC 56: Perry vs Alvarez start time in USA

Bare knuckle boxing fans in the United States can watch BKFC 56 Utah: Perry vs Alvarez live stream on FITE. The date is Saturday, December 2. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The preliminary card begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

BKFC 56: Perry vs Alvarez start time in UK

Bare knuckle boxing fans in the United Kingdom can watch BKFC 56 Utah: Perry vs Alvarez live stream on FITE. The date is Sunday, December 3. The start time is scheduled for 1 am GMT.

The preliminary card begins at 12 am GMT.

BKFC 56: Perry vs Alvarez start time in Australia

Bare knuckle boxing fans in Australia can watch BKFC 56 Utah: Perry vs Alvarez live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, December 3. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEDT.

The preliminary card begins at 11 am AEDT.

BKFC 56 fight card

The current BKFC 56: Perry vs Alvarez fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez, middleweight

Ben Rothwell vs. Todd Duffee, heavyweight

Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings, women’s flyweight – Ferea’s BKFC women’s flyweight title

Kai Stewart vs. Howard Davis, featherweight – Stewart’s BKFC featherweight title

Arnold Adams vs. Mick Terrill, heavyweight

Jeremy Stephens vs. Jimmie Rivera, lightweight

Michael Jones vs. Erick Lozano, light heavyweight

Ben Moa vs. Bridger Bercier, heavyweight

Prelims