Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte date, time, tickets, how to watch, undercard

Ryan Garcia and Oscar Duarte square off in the main event at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, December 2. The contest features Los Angeles-based boxing star up against Mexican contender. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super lightweight. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Making his second ring appearance for the year, Ryan Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) is looking to return to winning ways. In his previous outing in April, the 25-year-old native of Victorville, California was stopped by Gervonta Davis in the seventh round and suffered his first career defeat.

Oscar Duarte (26-1-1, 21 KOs) goes through the ropes for the third time in 2023 and eyes his 12th straight victory. Mexico’s 27-year-old of Parral, Chihuahua won his previous bout in May via seventh-round RTD against D’Angelo Keyes, following the eighth-round KO against Alex Martin in March.

The co-main event pits British Ohara Davies against Ismael Barroso of Venezuela. London’s 31-year-old Davies (25-2, 18 KOs) makes his U.S. debut and eyes the eighth win in a row. Miami-based 40-year-old former world title challenger (24-4-2, 22 KOs) looks to rebound from the defeat against Rolando Romero in May, which snapped his four-win streak. The pair battles it out for the interim WBA super lightweight title. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds

The date when Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, December 3.

Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte tickets

Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte tickets to witness all the action at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, December 2 are on sale.

Garcia vs Duarte tickets can be purchased through StubHub and TicketNetwork.

Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte start time in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, December 2. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT.

Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte start time in UK

Boxing fans in the United Kingdom can watch Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, December 3. The start time is scheduled for 1 am GMT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 3:30 am GMT.

Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, December 3. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 2:30 pm AEDT.

Garcia vs Duarte undercard

Among the bouts featured on Garcia vs Duarte undercard, Austin, Texas-based unbeaten Floyd Schofield (15-0, 11 KOs) defends his WBA International lightweight title against Ricardo Torres (17-7-3, 12 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

As well, Las Vegas-based Shane Mosley Jr (20-4, 11 KOs) of Pomona, California puts his NABO middleweight belt on the line against Joshua Conley (17-5-1, 11 KOs) of Montclair, California. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Plus, Houston-based Darius Fulghum (8-0, 8 KOs) of El Paso, Texas goes up against Pachino Hill (8-4-1, 6 KOs) of Davenport, Iowa. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at light heavyweight.

Among Garcia vs Duarte prelims, Asa Stevens (5-0, 2 KOs) of Waianae, Hawaii and Dominique Griffin (5-5-2, 2 KOs) of Irving, Texas clash in a four-round bout at super bantamweight. Also on the card a four-round bantamweight bout between former Mexican Olympian Gael Cabrera (2-0, 1 KO) of Sonora, Mexico and Alejandro Dominguez (2-0, 1 KO) of Las Vegas.

In addition, Sean Garcia (5-0, 2 KOs) of Victorville, California and Joseph Johnson (3-1-1) of San Antonio, Texas meet in a four-round bout lightweight. Kicking off the action, Danilo Diez of Cape Coral, Florida makes his pro boxing debut in a four-round super lightweight bout against Jose Valenzuela Alvarado (2-10, 1 KOs) of Puebla, Mexico.

Garcia vs Duarte fight card

The current Garcia vs Duarte fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte, 12 rounds, super lightweight

Ohara Davies vs. Ismael Barroso, 12 rounds, super lightweight – interim WBA super lightweight title

Floyd Schofield vs. Ricardo Torres, 10 rounds, lightweight – Schofield’s WBA International lightweight title

Shane Mosley Jr vs. Joshua Conley, 10 rounds, middleweight – Mosley’s NABO middleweight title

Darius Fulghum vs. Pachino Hill, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Prelims