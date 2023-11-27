UFC Austin 2023 fight card – Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan

UFC Austin 2023 fight card airs live on ESPN+ from Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, December 2. The main event is a five-round lightweight bout between Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan.
Dariush (22-5-1) is looking to return to winning ways. In his previous bout in June, Huntington Beach, California-based 34-year-old was stopped by former champion Charles Oliveira in the first round. Prior to that, No. 4-ranked contender won eight bouts in a row.
Tsarukyan (20-3) is coming off two straight victories. In June, the 27-year-old native of Akhalkalaki, Georgia stopped Joaquim Silva in the third round. Before that, No. 8-ranked contender scored a unanimous decision against Damir Ismagulov.
The co-main event is a three-round all-American 155-pound bout between Jalin Turner and Bobby Green. No. 12-ranked contender Turner (13-7) took the fight on a short notice, replacing Dan Hooker, and looks to rebound from a pair of defeats. No. 13 Green (31-14-1, 1 NC) eyes his third win for the year, following the first-round KO against Grant Dawson in October and the third-round submission against Tony Ferguson in July.
Also on the main card, Rob Font (20-7) of the United States goes up against former two-time UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (21-3-1) of Brazil. The pair battles it out at bantamweight.
Plus, Sean Brady (15-1) and Kelvin Gastelum (18-8) go head to head in an all-American bout at welterweight. In addition, Punahele Soriano (9-3) takes on fellow-American Dustin Stoltzfus (14-5) at middleweight.
On the top of prelims, Clay Guida (38-20) of the United States and Joaquim Silva (12-5) of Brazil clash at lightweight. Among other bouts, former UFC 135-pound champion Miesha Tate (20-9) faces off Julia Avila (9-2) in an all-American contest at women’s bantamweight.
As well, a pair of all-American bouts features Zachary Reese (6-0) up against Cody Brundage (9-5) at middleweight and Drakkar Klose (13-2-1) versus Joe Solecki (13-3) at lightweight. Also in action, Steve Garcia (14-5) of the United States meets Melquizael Costa (20-6) of Brazil at featherweight.
Rounding out the card, Rodolfo Bellato (11-2) of Brazil and Ihor Potieria (20-4) of Ukraine clash at light heavyweight and Wellington Turman (18-7) of Brazil takes on Jared Gooden (22-9) of the United States at welterweight. Kicking off the action, Veronica Hardy (7-4-1) of Venezuela and Jamey-Lyn Horth (6-0) of Canada go toe-to-toe at women’s flyweight.
In Australia, UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan airs on Sunday, December 3 live on Kayo.
UFC Austin: Dariush vs Tsarukyan fight card
The current UFC Austin: Dariush vs Tsarukyan fight card looks as the following:
Main card
- Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan, lightweight
- Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green, lightweight
- Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo, bantamweight
- Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum, welterweight
- Punahele Soriano vs. Dustin Stoltzfus, middleweight
Preliminary card
- Clay Guida vs. Joaquim Silva, lightweight
- Miesha Tate vs. Julia Avila, women’s bantamweight
- Zachary Reese vs. Cody Brundage, middleweight
- Drakkar Klose vs. Joe Solecki, lightweight
- Steve Garcia vs. Melquizael Costa, featherweight
- Rodolfo Bellato vs. Ihor Potieria, light heavyweight
- Wellington Turman vs. Jared Gooden, welterweight
- Veronica Hardy vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth, women’s flyweight