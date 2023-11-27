UFC Austin 2023 fight card – Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan

UFC Austin 2023 fight card airs live on ESPN+ from Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, December 2. The main event is a five-round lightweight bout between Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan.

Dariush (22-5-1) is looking to return to winning ways. In his previous bout in June, Huntington Beach, California-based 34-year-old was stopped by former champion Charles Oliveira in the first round. Prior to that, No. 4-ranked contender won eight bouts in a row.

Tsarukyan (20-3) is coming off two straight victories. In June, the 27-year-old native of Akhalkalaki, Georgia stopped Joaquim Silva in the third round. Before that, No. 8-ranked contender scored a unanimous decision against Damir Ismagulov.

The co-main event is a three-round all-American 155-pound bout between Jalin Turner and Bobby Green. No. 12-ranked contender Turner (13-7) took the fight on a short notice, replacing Dan Hooker, and looks to rebound from a pair of defeats. No. 13 Green (31-14-1, 1 NC) eyes his third win for the year, following the first-round KO against Grant Dawson in October and the third-round submission against Tony Ferguson in July.

Also on the main card, Rob Font (20-7) of the United States goes up against former two-time UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (21-3-1) of Brazil. The pair battles it out at bantamweight.

Plus, Sean Brady (15-1) and Kelvin Gastelum (18-8) go head to head in an all-American bout at welterweight. In addition, Punahele Soriano (9-3) takes on fellow-American Dustin Stoltzfus (14-5) at middleweight.

On the top of prelims, Clay Guida (38-20) of the United States and Joaquim Silva (12-5) of Brazil clash at lightweight. Among other bouts, former UFC 135-pound champion Miesha Tate (20-9) faces off Julia Avila (9-2) in an all-American contest at women’s bantamweight.

As well, a pair of all-American bouts features Zachary Reese (6-0) up against Cody Brundage (9-5) at middleweight and Drakkar Klose (13-2-1) versus Joe Solecki (13-3) at lightweight. Also in action, Steve Garcia (14-5) of the United States meets Melquizael Costa (20-6) of Brazil at featherweight.

Rounding out the card, Rodolfo Bellato (11-2) of Brazil and Ihor Potieria (20-4) of Ukraine clash at light heavyweight and Wellington Turman (18-7) of Brazil takes on Jared Gooden (22-9) of the United States at welterweight. Kicking off the action, Veronica Hardy (7-4-1) of Venezuela and Jamey-Lyn Horth (6-0) of Canada go toe-to-toe at women’s flyweight.

In Australia, UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan airs on Sunday, December 3 live on Kayo.

UFC Austin: Dariush vs Tsarukyan fight card

The current UFC Austin: Dariush vs Tsarukyan fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan, lightweight

Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green, lightweight

Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo, bantamweight

Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum, welterweight

Punahele Soriano vs. Dustin Stoltzfus, middleweight

Preliminary card