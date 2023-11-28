Glory 90 fight card finalized: Semeleer vs Ouled-Chaib tops in Rotterdam on Dec 23

Kickboxing event Glory 90: Semeleer vs Ouled-Chaib takes place at RTM Stage in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Saturday, December 23. The fight card features a series of kickboxing bouts with the welterweight title contested in the headliner of the show. The lineup has been finalized today.

In the main event, Endy Semeleer (35-1, 17 KO) of Curacao makes the third defense of his welterweight title against Anwar Ouled-Chaib (3-0) of Morocco. In the co-main event, Nabil Khachab (26-4-1, 4 KO) of Morocco and Nikola Filipovic (11-2, 6 KO) of Serbia square off in the qualifier for heavyweight Grand Prix.

Also on Glory 90 card, former welterweight champion Murthel Groenhart (70-26-3, 40 KO) of Suriname goes through the ropes for the 100th time in his pro career, as he faces Teodor Hristov (15-3, 7 KO) of Bulgaria. As well, Ivan Galaz (58-10-1, 15 KO) of Chile and Iliass Hammouche (33-6, 7 KO) of Morocco go head to head in a rescheduled bout at middleweight.

Plus, Enriko Kehl (52-15-2, 30 KO) of Germany and Arman Hambaryan (58-8-2, 27 KO) of Armenia clash at lightweight. In addition, Jan Kaffa (20-3, 7 KO) of Netherlands and Miguel Trindade (57-6, 24 KO) of Portugal battle it at out at featherweight. Rounding out the card, Brice Kombou (18-3, 3 KO) of Cameroon and Mohamed Touchassie (15-1, 12 KO) of Morocco meet at middleweight.

Among Glory 90 prelims, Cihad Kepenek (21-6, 15 KO) of Turkey takes on Michal Blawdziewicz (11-6-1, 5 KO) of Poland at heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Nina van Dalum (13-6, 1 KO) of Netherlands faces off Debora Evora (27-9-1, 2 KO) of Portugal at women’s bantamweight.

Glory 90 fight card

Main card

Endy Semeleer vs. Anwar Ouled-Chaib – Semeleer’s Glory welterweight title

Nabil Khachab vs. Nikola Filipovic, heavyweight – Glory heavyweight GP qualifier

Murthel Groenhart vs. Teodor Hristov, welterweight

Ivan Galaz vs. Iliass Hammouche, middleweight

Enriko Kehl vs. Arman Hambaryan, lightweight

Jan Kaffa vs. Miguel Trindade, featherweight

Brice Kombou vs. Mohamed Touchassie, middleweight

Prelims

Cihad Kepenek vs. Michal Blawdziewicz, heavyweight

Nina van Dalum vs. Debora Evora, women’s bantamweight

In Australia, Glory 90: Semeleer vs Ouled-Chaib airs live on Sunday, December 24.