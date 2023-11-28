Subscribe
Glory 90 fight card finalized: Semeleer vs Ouled-Chaib tops in Rotterdam on Dec 23

Glory 90: Semeleer vs Ouled-Chaib

Parviz Iskenderov
Glory 90: Semeleer vs Ouled-Chaib fight card finalized
Endy Semeleer | Glory

Kickboxing event Glory 90: Semeleer vs Ouled-Chaib takes place at RTM Stage in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Saturday, December 23. The fight card features a series of kickboxing bouts with the welterweight title contested in the headliner of the show. The lineup has been finalized today.

In the main event, Endy Semeleer (35-1, 17 KO) of Curacao makes the third defense of his welterweight title against Anwar Ouled-Chaib (3-0) of Morocco. In the co-main event, Nabil Khachab (26-4-1, 4 KO) of Morocco and Nikola Filipovic (11-2, 6 KO) of Serbia square off in the qualifier for heavyweight Grand Prix.

Also on Glory 90 card, former welterweight champion Murthel Groenhart (70-26-3, 40 KO) of Suriname goes through the ropes for the 100th time in his pro career, as he faces Teodor Hristov (15-3, 7 KO) of Bulgaria. As well, Ivan Galaz (58-10-1, 15 KO) of Chile and Iliass Hammouche (33-6, 7 KO) of Morocco go head to head in a rescheduled bout at middleweight.

Plus, Enriko Kehl (52-15-2, 30 KO) of Germany and Arman Hambaryan (58-8-2, 27 KO) of Armenia clash at lightweight. In addition, Jan Kaffa (20-3, 7 KO) of Netherlands and Miguel Trindade (57-6, 24 KO) of Portugal battle it at out at featherweight. Rounding out the card, Brice Kombou (18-3, 3 KO) of Cameroon and Mohamed Touchassie (15-1, 12 KO) of Morocco meet at middleweight.

Among Glory 90 prelims, Cihad Kepenek (21-6, 15 KO) of Turkey takes on Michal Blawdziewicz (11-6-1, 5 KO) of Poland at heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Nina van Dalum (13-6, 1 KO) of Netherlands faces off Debora Evora (27-9-1, 2 KO) of Portugal at women’s bantamweight.

Glory 90 fight card

Main card

  • Endy Semeleer vs. Anwar Ouled-Chaib – Semeleer’s Glory welterweight title
  • Nabil Khachab vs. Nikola Filipovic, heavyweight – Glory heavyweight GP qualifier
  • Murthel Groenhart vs. Teodor Hristov, welterweight
  • Ivan Galaz vs. Iliass Hammouche, middleweight
  • Enriko Kehl vs. Arman Hambaryan, lightweight
  • Jan Kaffa vs. Miguel Trindade, featherweight
  • Brice Kombou vs. Mohamed Touchassie, middleweight

Prelims

  • Cihad Kepenek vs. Michal Blawdziewicz, heavyweight
  • Nina van Dalum vs. Debora Evora, women’s bantamweight

In Australia, Glory 90: Semeleer vs Ouled-Chaib airs live on Sunday, December 24.

