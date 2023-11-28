Michael Conlan vs Jordan Gill date, time, tickets, how to watch, undercard

Michael Conlan and Jordan Gill battle it out in the main event at SSE Arena Belfast in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday, December 2. The contest features local former two-time world title challenger up against former European and Commonwealth champion of England. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at featherweight. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Making his second ring appearance for the year, Conlan (18-2, 9 KOs) is looking to return to winning ways. In his previous outing in May, the Belfast native suffered the defeat via fifth-round TKO against reigning IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez, which snapped his two-win streak. Last March, the 32-year-old Irishman challenged Leigh Wood for the WBA strap, but was stopped in the final round.

Gill (27-2-1, 8 KOs) goes through the ropes for the first time in over a year. The 29-year-old was in action last October, when he lost his EBU European title via fourth-round TKO against Kiko Martinez. In February 2022, the native of Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire stopped Karim Guerfi in the ninth round and landed the belt.

In the co-main event, Belfast own Caoimhin Agyarko (13-0, 7 KOs) takes on former British champion Troy Williamson (20-1-1, 14 KOs) of Darlington, England. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.

The date when Michael Conlan vs Jordan Gill airs live in Australia is Sunday, December 3.

Michael Conlan vs Jordan Gill tickets

Michael Conlan vs Jordan Gill tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, December 2 at SSE Arena Belfast in Belfast, Northern Ireland are on sale.

Conlan vs Gill tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Michael Conlan vs Jordan Gill start time in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Michael Conlan vs Jordan Gill live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, December 2. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

Michael Conlan vs Jordan Gill start time in UK

Boxing fans in the UK can watch Michael Conlan vs Jordan Gill live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, December 2. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm GMT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm GMT.

Michael Conlan vs Jordan Gill start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Michael Conlan vs Jordan Gill live on DAZN. The date is Sunday, December 3. The start time is scheduled for 6 am AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 9 am AEDT.

Conlan vs Gill undercard

Among Conlan vs Gill undercard bouts, Belfast southpaw Sean McComb (17-1, 5 KOs) and Liverpool’s former British and Commonwealth champion Sam Maxwell (17-2, 11 KOs) go toe-to-toe in a 10-round bout at super lightweight. Also on the card a 10-round all-Belfast clash, pitting Tyrone McKenna (23-3-1, 6 KOs) against Lewis Crocker (17-0, 10 KOs) at welterweight.

Among the prelims, Gerard Hughes (4-0) goes up against Ruadhan Farrell (4-1, 2 KOs). The all-Belfast bout is scheduled for six rounds at super bantamweight.

Also in action, Cameron Vuong (2-0, 1 KOs) of Blyth, England in a six-round bout at lightweight, Fearghus Quinn (8-0, 3 KOs) of Belleek, Northern Ireland in a six-round bout at middleweight and London’s Emmanuel Buttigieg in a four-round pro boxing debut at middleweight. Their respective opponents are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Conlan vs Gill fight card

The current Conlan vs Gill fight card looks as the following: