Regis Prograis & Devin Haney trade barbs in Los Angeles

Regis Prograis and Devin Haney go head to head on Saturday, December 9 at Chase Center in San Francisco. The highly anticipated contest features two-time super lightweight champion up against former undisputed 135-pound king.

Ahead of their clash live on DAZN, the fighters took part in an intense Face-Off in Los Angeles, as part of their press tour. Prograis and Haney traded barbs and both expressed confidence in victory.

Two-time super lightweight champion Regis Prograis (29-1, 24 KOs) brings to the ring his WBC 140-pound belt. NOLA’s 34-year-old southpaw last fought in June, when he took a split decision against Danielito Zorrilla and made the first successful defense of his title.

Devin Haney (30-0, 15 KOs) was in action in May, when he earned a unanimous decision against Vasiliy Lomachenko. With the win, Bay Area undefeated 25-year-old made the second successful defense of his undisputed 135-pound title.

“I’m scared of looking into your eyes, cause I’m going to hurt you,” Prograis said.

“You are not going to do sh*t,” Haney responded. “You are a one-trick pony. You can do nothing. I am on a totally different level.”

In the UK and Australia, Prograis vs Haney airs live on Sunday, December 10.