Paul vs August undercard: Yoenis Tellez faces Livan Navarro

Jake Paul is back in the ring on Friday, December 15, when he faces Andre August at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The pair battles it out on the top of Most Valuable Prospects IV live on DAZN. A series of undercard bouts has been confirmed today, including a super welterweight title fight between Yoenis Tellez and Livan Navarro. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds with the WBA Continental Latin Americas belt on the line.

Tellez (6-0, 5 KOs) last fought in July, when he stopped Sergio Garcia in the third round of the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford PPV opener. In May, the native of Santiago de Cuba, Cuba earned a unanimous decision against Cameron Krael. In February, the 23-year-old TKO’d Alberto Delgado in the second round. Stafford, Texas-based prospect goes through the ropes for the fourth time in 2023 and looks to remain unbeaten.

Navarro (15-1, 9 KOs) was in action in October, when he KO’d Carlos Perez in the second round. In March, the Havana, Cuba native TKO’d Cristian Olarte also in Round 2. Miami, Florida-based 32-year-old makes his third ring appearance for the year and targets his fifth win in a row.

Also joining Paul vs August undercard, Lorenzo Medina faces off Joshua Temple. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at heavyweight.

Unbeaten 19-year-old Medina (8-0, 7 KOs) of Hollywood, Florida fights for the fifth time this year, following the third-round TKO against Antonio Torres in August. 31-year-old Temple (12-2, 10 KOs) of Saint Louis, Missouri won his previous bout also in August by knockout in the second round against Milton Nunez and secured his fifth straight victory.

Among the prelims, West Virginia’s Zachary Randolph (9-3-1, 3 KOs) takes on (7-5, 4 KOs) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in a six-round bout at cruiserweight. As well, Elijah Flores (6-0, 2 KOs) of The Bronx, New York meets New Orleans-based Javier Mayoral (6-3-1, 1 KOs) of Loreto, Mexico in a six-round bout at welterweight.

Also in action, Xavier Bocanegra (3-0, 2 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas in a four-round bout at featherweight and Alexander Gueche (2-0, 2 KOs) of Harbor City, California in a four-round bout at bantamweight.

In the main event, Dorado, Puerto Rico-based Jake Paul (7-1, 4 KOs) goes up against Andre August (10-1-1, 5 KOs) of Beaumont, Texas in an eight-round bout at cruiserweight. In the 10-round co-main event, Shadasia Green (13-0, 11 KOs) of Paterson, New Jersey and Franchon Crews Dezurn (8-2, 2 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia battle it out for the vacant WBC super middleweight title.

The current Paul vs August lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Paul vs August fight card

Main card

Jake Paul vs. Andre August, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Shadasia Green vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn, 10 rounds, super middleweight – vacant WBC super middleweight title

Yoenis Tellez vs. Livan Navarro, 10 rounds, super welterweight – WBA Continental Latin Americas super welterweight title

Lorenzo Medina vs. Joshua Temple, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Prelims

Zachary Randolph vs. Michael Manna, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Elijah Flores vs. Javier Mayoral, 6 rounds, welterweight

Xavier Bocanegra vs. TBA, 4 rounds, featherweight

Alexander Gueche vs. TBA, 4 rounds, bantamweight

In the UK and Australia, Paul vs August airs live on Saturday, December 16.