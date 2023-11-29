Google News
Boxing

Sanchez vs Santibanes undercard: Eric Priest faces Paul Mendez

Golden Boy Fight Night

BoxingNews
Parviz Iskenderov
Eric Priest faces Paul Mendez on Sanchez vs Santibanes undercard
Eric Priest | Golden Boy

Jose Tito Sanchez and Walter Santibanes square off on Thursday, December 14 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA. The pair battles it out on the top of Golden Boy Fight Night live on DAZN. A lineup of undercard action been confirmed today, pitting Eric Priest against Paul Mendez in an eight-round co-main event at middleweight.

Priest (11-0, 7 KOs) was in action in September, when he defeated Simon Madsen by majority decision. In May, the native of Wichita Falls, Texas scored a unanimous decision against Ricardo Ruben Villalba. Los Angeles-based 25-year makes his third ring appearance for the year and looks to remain undefeated.

Mendez (21-4-2, 11 KOs) goes through the ropes for the first time in over a year and looks to return to winning ways. The Carson, California native last fought in October 2022, when he was KO’d by Darrelle Valsaint in the second round. In January and May 2019, Las Vegas-based 34-year-old stopped Israel Ornelas in the third round and eliminated Juan Moreno Mares in four rounds, respectively.

Also joining Sanchez vs Santibanes undercard, Coachella Valley’s Grant Flores (3-0, 2 KOs) goes up against Wayne Boudreaux (3-1, 1 KO) of Marrero, Louisiana in a six-round bout at welterweight. Plus, Ricardo Ruvalcaba (10-0-1, 9 KOs) of Ventura, California takes on Irving Macias (15-3, 10 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico in an eight-round bout at super lightweight. In addition, San Diego’s Jorge Chavez (8-0, 6 KOs) meets a to be announced opponent in a six-round bout at featherweight.

Among the prelims, Justin Figueroa (6-0, 5 KOs) of Atlantic City, New Jersey and Jerome Clayton (3-2-1, 3 KOs) of Metairie, Louisiana go head to head in a four-round bout at super welterweight. Kicking off the action, Fabian Guzman (2-0, 2 KOs) of Orange, California and Rueben Johnson (0-3) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin clash in a four-round bout at super welterweight.

In the main event, unbeaten Jose Tito Sanchez (11-0, 7 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, California faces Walter Santibanes (12-2, 2 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with Sanchez’s WBC Continental Latino super bantamweight title on the line.

Sanchez vs Santibanes fight card

Main card

  • Jose Tito Sanchez vs. Walter Santibanes, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Sanchez’s WBC Continental Latino super bantamweight title
  • Eric Priest vs. Paul Mendez, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Grant Flores vs. Wayne Boudreaux, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Jorge Chavez vs. TBA, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Ricardo Ruvalcaba vs. Irving Macias, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Prelims

  • Justin Figueroa vs. Jerome Clayton, 4 rounds, super welterweight
  • Fabian Guzman vs. Rueben Johnson, 4 rounds, super welterweight

In the UK and Australia, Sanchez vs Santibanes airs live on Friday, December 15.

