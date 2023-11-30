BKFC 56 Utah: Perry vs Alvarez pre-fight press conference

BKFC 56 Utah: Perry vs Alvarez airs live on pay-per-view from Maverik Center in West Valley City, UT on Saturday, December 2. Ahead of the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

In the main event, former UFC welterweight Mike Perry faces off former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez at middleweight. In the co-main event, Ben Rothwell and Todd Duffee square off at heavyweight.

Also on the card, Christine Ferea defends her flyweight title in the rematch against Bec Rawlings. Plus, Kai Stewart defends his featherweight title against Howard Davis.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, December 3 live on Kayo.