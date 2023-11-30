Google News
Subscribe
HomeBare Knuckle

BKFC 56 Utah: Perry vs Alvarez pre-fight press conference

BKFC 56: Perry vs Alvarez

Bare KnuckleNewsVideos
Newswire

BKFC 56 Utah: Perry vs Alvarez airs live on pay-per-view from Maverik Center in West Valley City, UT on Saturday, December 2. Ahead of the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

In the main event, former UFC welterweight Mike Perry faces off former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez at middleweight. In the co-main event, Ben Rothwell and Todd Duffee square off at heavyweight.

Also on the card, Christine Ferea defends her flyweight title in the rematch against Bec Rawlings. Plus, Kai Stewart defends his featherweight title against Howard Davis.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, December 3 live on Kayo.

Google News

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Latest News

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.