Michael Conlan vs Jordan Gill final pre-fight press conference

Conlan makes ring return against Gill at SSE Arena Belfast

Michael Conlan and Jordan Gill square off live on DAZN from SSE Arena Belfast in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday, December 2. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

The contest features former two-time world title challenger Conlan, looking to rebound from the defeat against Luis Alberto Lopez suffered in May. Gill, former European and Commonwealth champion, is also looking to return to winning ways, following his loss against Kiko Martinez in October 2022. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at featherweight.

In the co-main event, Caoimhin Agyarko goes up against Troy Williamson. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.

Also on the card, Tyrone McKenna takes on Lewis Crocker in a 10-rounder at welterweight. Plus, Sean McComb and Sam Maxwell battle it out in a 10-rounder at super lightweight.

In Australia, Conlan vs Gill airs live on Sunday, December 3.

