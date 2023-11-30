Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte final pre-fight press conference

Ryan Garcia and Oscar Duarte battle it out live on DAZN from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, December 2. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

The contest features Garcia, boxing star of Los Angeles, California, making his ring return against Duarte of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super lightweight.

In the 12-round co-main event, British Ohara Davies makes his U.S. debut against Ismael Barroso of Venezuela. The pair battles it out for the interim WBA super lightweight title.

Also on the card, WBA International lightweight champion Floyd Schofield defends his belt in a 10-rounder against Ricardo Torres. As well, NABO middleweight titleholder Shane Mosley Jr defends his strap in a 10-rounder against Joshua Conley. Plus, Darius Fulghum takes on Pachino Hill in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight.

In Australia, Garcia vs Duarte airs live on Sunday, December 3.