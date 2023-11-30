UFC Austin start time, how to watch, live stream, Dariush vs Tsarukyan

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan airs live from Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, December 2.

In the five-round main event, No. 4 Beneil Dariush (22-5-1) faces No. 8 Arman Tsarukyan (20-3) at lightweight. The co-main event is a 155-pound bout between No. 12 Jalin Turner (13-7) and No. 13 Green (31-14-1, 1 NC).

Also on the card, Rob Font (20-7) takes on former two-time UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (21-3-1) at bantamweight. As well, Kelvin Gastelum (18-8) meets Sean Brady (15-1) at welterweight.

Plus, Joaquim Silva (12-5) goes up against Clay Guida (38-20) at lightweight. Kicking off the action, Dustin Stoltzfus (14-5) and Punahele Soriano (9-3) battle it out at middleweight.

On the top of prelims, former UFC 135-pound champion Miesha Tate (20-9) clashes with Julia Avila (9-2) at women’s bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 3.

UFC Austin: Dariush vs Tsarukyan start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Austin: Dariush vs Tsarukyan live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, December 2. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

UFC Austin: Dariush vs Tsarukyan start time in UK

MMA fans in the United Kingdom can watch UFC Austin: Dariush vs Tsarukyan live stream on TNT Sports. The main card start time is scheduled for 12 am GMT on Sunday, December 3. The preliminary card begins at 9 pm GMT on Saturday, December 2.

UFC Austin: Dariush vs Tsarukyan start time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Austin: Dariush vs Tsarukyan live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, December 3. The main card start time is scheduled for 11 am AEDT. The preliminary card begins at 8 am AEDT.

UFC Austin: Dariush vs Tsarukyan fight card

The full UFC Austin: Dariush vs Tsarukyan fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan, lightweight

Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green, lightweight

Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo, bantamweight

Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum, welterweight

Clay Guida vs. Joaquim Silva, lightweight

Punahele Soriano vs. Dustin Stoltzfus, middleweight

Preliminary card