UFC Austin start time, how to watch, live stream, Dariush vs Tsarukyan

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan airs live from Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, December 2.

In the five-round main event, No. 4 Beneil Dariush (22-5-1) faces No. 8 Arman Tsarukyan (20-3) at lightweight. The co-main event is a 155-pound bout between No. 12 Jalin Turner (13-7) and No. 13 Green (31-14-1, 1 NC).

Also on the card, Rob Font (20-7) takes on former two-time UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (21-3-1) at bantamweight. As well, Kelvin Gastelum (18-8) meets Sean Brady (15-1) at welterweight.

Plus, Joaquim Silva (12-5) goes up against Clay Guida (38-20) at lightweight. Kicking off the action, Dustin Stoltzfus (14-5) and Punahele Soriano (9-3) battle it out at middleweight.

On the top of prelims, former UFC 135-pound champion Miesha Tate (20-9) clashes with Julia Avila (9-2) at women’s bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 3.

Table of contents

UFC Austin: Dariush vs Tsarukyan start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Austin: Dariush vs Tsarukyan live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, December 2. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

UFC Austin: Dariush vs Tsarukyan start time in UK

MMA fans in the United Kingdom can watch UFC Austin: Dariush vs Tsarukyan live stream on TNT Sports. The main card start time is scheduled for 12 am GMT on Sunday, December 3. The preliminary card begins at 9 pm GMT on Saturday, December 2.

UFC Austin: Dariush vs Tsarukyan start time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Austin: Dariush vs Tsarukyan live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, December 3. The main card start time is scheduled for 11 am AEDT. The preliminary card begins at 8 am AEDT.

UFC Austin: Dariush vs Tsarukyan fight card

The full UFC Austin: Dariush vs Tsarukyan fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan, lightweight
  • Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green, lightweight
  • Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo, bantamweight
  • Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum, welterweight
  • Clay Guida vs. Joaquim Silva, lightweight
  • Punahele Soriano vs. Dustin Stoltzfus, middleweight

Preliminary card

  • Miesha Tate vs. Julia Avila, women’s bantamweight
  • Zachary Reese vs. Cody Brundage, middleweight
  • Drakkar Klose vs. Joe Solecki, lightweight
  • Steve Garcia vs. Melquizael Costa, featherweight
  • Rodolfo Bellato vs. Ihor Potieria, light heavyweight
  • Wellington Turman vs. Jared Gooden, welterweight
  • Veronica Hardy vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth, women’s flyweight
